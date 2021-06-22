Since Marco Fabián de la Mora left Frankfurt, his career has plummeted dramatically. His experience in Turkey lasted just a few hours, in some of the strangest negotiations ever seen in Mexican football, a poor walk through the Philadelphia Union of the MLS, a failed adventure in Qatar with Xavi and a return to the Liga Mx with the Bravos de Juárez where their contribution is reduced to nothing.
All these factors, coupled with his reputation for being undisciplined, have led Fabián to only find closed doors throughout this market. No team trusts in recovering a good version of the Mexican and only one really desperate for reinforcements aims to give the Olympic champion a chance in 2012: the Chivas de Guadalajara.
Although Chivas had rejected the return of Fabián to the team a few weeks ago, today the situation has changed, the club is really desperate to even sign Vucetich, who would give the go-ahead to the arrival of Fabián knowing that the team is unlikely may give you another new footballer for the next season.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
The position of Chivas before the offer of Marco Fabián to return to the Flock
Chivas rejected the arrival of Marco Fabián to the team since the coaching staff doesn’t like
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
The 5 Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market so far
So far there are several Liga MX clubs that have disappointed in the transfer market heading into Apertura 2021. Here are the five most disappointing:
Negotiations for his transfer would be made easier due to Marco’s free agent status and his willingness to cut his salary.
Leave a Reply