The numbers for the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil cause chills and remain on a constant rise. In the last hours it was known that the country exceeded 300 thousand deaths in the middle of a health crisis with lack of medicines and oxygen in hospitals.

From March 2020 until the afternoon of this Wednesday, Brazil added 300,015 deaths from covid-19. The Brazilian media emphasize that the number is so large that it exceeds the population of 98.3% of the 5,570 cities in the country.

While the country took almost eleven months to add the first 200,000 deaths, the other 100,000 were counted in just two and a half months.

Brazil faces a second wave much more ferocious and lethal than the first, in part caused by the circulation in the country of new variants of the virus, including the Brazilian one.

The increase in infections and deaths has much of Brazil on the verge of a hospital collapse, since in 25 of the 27 states of the country the occupancy rate of intensive care units (ICU) exceeds 80%, and caused a worrying shortage of the drugs needed to intubate patients and oxygen.

The critical situation of the hospitals forced the authorities of different municipalities and regions of the country to adopt strict restraining measures of mobility to try to contain the spread of the virus and reduce the pressure on the health system.

Some of the most populous states in Brazil, such as Sao Paulo and RRio de Janeiro, adopted severe measures to stop the contagion and decreed a decree that will extend throughout the next week, in which it will be prohibited the operation of all activities, with the exception of the essentials.

According to John Hopkins University, Brazil is the second country in the world in number of deaths and patients from COVID-19, only behind the US.

As the president, Jair bolsonaro, announced this Wednesday the creation for the first time of a committee at the national level to try to combat the pandemic.

It will consist of a group in which the governors of the different states and also the Congress will be represented. The new commission will meet “every week” with a view to “decide or redirect the fight against coronavirus“, he explained, according to the news portal G1.

Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly issued warnings about the economic collateral effects of the restrictions, noted that “life comes first“, although for now he has not given clues that he will defend measures such as social distancing.