Highlights:
- The Gehlot cabinet took several important decisions on Wednesday.
- New tourism policy of the state, approval for direct recruitment to vacant posts of security guards.
- Provision of semester wise fees in lieu of lump sum fees in medical colleges
- Salary deduction from the month of September to help Kovid
- Now direct recruitment to 100% posts of APRO
- Approval to notify the Rehabilitation of Beggars or Poor Persons Rules -2020
New Tourism Policy 2020: Now more power to district collectors
Under the new tourism policy, now the current District Tourism Development Committee headed by District Collectors has been given more executive powers. This committee will be responsible for all the activities related to tourism development of the district. The Department of Tourism will set up a Master Trainers Academy in collaboration with Rajasthan ILD Skills University for training the trainees of skill centers in the state. Also, it includes strengthening the tourist aid force, encouraging self-certification for startups in the tourism sector, re-developing its existing international branding policy on behalf of the Department of Tourism to elevate the state’s tourism to international map, domestic tourism Provisions have been made to introduce a new marketing policy to promote.
Fee outright, no semester wise
The Cabinet has approved the receipt of semester wise fees for NRI quota seats in the MBBS syllabus of Medical Colleges run by State Medical Colleges, Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital Society and Rajasthan Medical Education Society. With this, all the seats in the NRI quota of these colleges will be filled and these colleges will be self-sufficient.
Rules will be made for operation of de-addiction centers
The cabinet has approved the issuance of rules by the state government for the implementation of the Act under Section 78 and read section 71 of the NDPS Act-1985. In compliance with the instructions given by the Honorable High Court, rules will be made for the operation of these centers in addition to opening of appropriate de-addiction centers in the state.
Rehabilitation Rules -2020: People involved in begging will be rehabilitated
The cabinet has also approved notification of the Rajasthan Beggars or Poor Persons Rehabilitation Rules-2020. With the objective of making the beggars or poor people self-reliant, this decision will be included in the mainstream of society by training and providing alternative employment and rehabilitation.
College in Kodarnath Modi in Guda
The cabinet has also approved the proposal to transfer the administrative control, all assets and assets of Ambedkar Peeth Village Mundla, Tehsil Jamwaramgarh Jaipur to the Higher Education Department for the operation of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University. The cabinet approved the proposal to rename Government College Guda District Jhunjhunu as Seth Shri Kedarnath Modi Government College Guda Jhunjhunu.
Now direct recruitment to the posts of APRO and security guards
The cabinet has also approved the Rajasthan Public Relations Subordinate Services (Amended) Rules 2019. With this, all the 100 percent posts of Assistant Public Relations Officer will be filled by direct recruitment. Also, the provision of interview for this post has been omitted. The cabinet has also approved amendment to the Rajasthan Subordinate Engineering (Building and Path Branch) Services Rules, 1973 for direct recruitment to the post of laboratory promoter in the Public Works Department. Similarly, the cabinet has approved amendment in Rajasthan Subordinate Service (Recruitment and Other Conditions of Service) Rules, 2001 for direct recruitment to 29 vacant posts of security guards in the Secretariat. With this decision, the process of recruitment can be completed by sending the post of security guard of the Government Secretariat Section through direct recruitment to the Rajasthan Staff Board.
Pay cut for covid fund
It was also decided in this cabinet meeting to cut the salaries of Chief Ministers, Ministers, MLAs, All India State Service Officers, Subordinate Services and other state employees during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Seven days a month will be deducted from the Chief Minister’s salary.
