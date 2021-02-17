Americans voted in November to eject the most controversial president in recent history from the White House, but the Republican Party still cannot shake off Donald Trump: despite impeachment, the tycoon remains a key figure of the United States policy. Republicans are in a fierce internal war and some experts even suggest that the party may break down and that a third force may emerge. But everything indicates that there will be Trump for a while.

Great party figures loathe him in private (Some have already begun to make their displeasure public) and they long for Trump to bury himself in the ostracism of his residence in Mar a Lago. But they must swallow the poison not only because the mogul garnered nearly 75 million votes in the last election but because the latest polls showed that the storming of the Capitol by violent Trump supporters had no impact on Republicans.

A Politico poll straight out of the oven showed Trump still king of the party. 59% of its members said they want the former president to have an important role within the group. 81% of Republicans said they had a good opinion of him.

Besides, it remains by far the most popular figure of the party: 53% would vote for him if the primaries were today, followed by former vice Mike Pence, with just 12%, further away Nikki Haley, with 6%, and further down Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Mitt Romney, Ted Cruz and others.

Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday in the express impeachment trial in which he was accused of inciting violence, for the attack on the Capitol. Photo: REUTERS

Trumpists vs. conservatives

Regardless of what the voters say, the party establishment seeks to push it away. They appreciate that he has preserved conservative values ​​with the nomination of three judges to the Supreme Court, but they detest the style, institutional breakdown and other classic principles of the Republicans such as free trade, multilateralism, traditional international alliances and fiscal austerity .

That is why the internal battle against Trump has already begun. The leader of the Republican minority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, gave a strong speech after the impeachment in which he considered Trump as “responsible” for the assault on the Capitol.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley was also tough on Trump. Others remain silent and hope the former president ends up entangled in other court cases that sap his power. But the mogul has proven to be a survivor of thousands of adverse circumstances.

The head of the Republican minority in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, harshly criticized Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Former President Strikes Back

Trump already warns of the offensive against and went out to neutralize it. His first missile was against McConnell: “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at the helm,” Trump said in a statement.

The former president described the Republican leader pejoratively as a member of the traditional political apparatus, calling him “severe, sullen and serious,” and warned that if Republican senators keep him as chairman “they will not win again.”

There are even disruptive movements. Reuters reported that there was a Zoom meeting of 120 former Republican government officials, diplomats, strategists and party personalities where there was talk of forming a new political group that would include conservative principles and mark clear distances from the breakdown of institutions they saw with Trump.

Charles Zelden, a professor of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University and an expert on the Republican Party, told Clarion that the internal war “is already a fact.”

The violent assault by Trump supporters on the Capitol, on January 6, stirred the waters within the Republican Party. Photo: EFE

“The lines of conflict are established between the Trumpists and the conservatives of the establishment. The only open question is how deep will this division go and how far will it spread? Will we have a single party with two warring factions or will the differences and hatred of the other side produce two separate parties? My opinion is that the differences between the two factions will grow and grow, but that neither will be willing to take the last step to form a separate party, at least in the short term. The result will be an increasingly dysfunctional political party: at war with itself, unable to govern, ”he said.

Ironically, they are still well placed to retake control of Congress in 2022 (but only if they can disguise the differences long enough for both sides to vote for the Republican Party). In the long term, I imagine the Republican Party divided and ultimately unable to maintain cohesion, ”he added.

Zelden has “no doubt that the Republican Party establishment will do everything possible to purge Trump and Trumpism from the party. Nikki Haley is already trying to do just this. Furthermore, what McConnell said already shows a political knife fight in its cruelest form. With tens of millions of supporters, Trump is a reality that the Party cannot ignore. Basically, I don’t have much hope for the Republican Party. Either it collapses or it survives as a party dominated by Trump. “

A new party?

Consulted by ClarionLaura Belmonte, Virginia Tech history professor, said that despite being exposed during the impeachment, “Trump remains a powerful force in the party. Many state Republican parties are dominated by Trumpists. Trump has accumulated considerable war treasure and the national chairman of the Republican National Committee is a close ally of Trump. Therefore, it is possible that the tycoon will run again in 2024. It is also very probable that he will try to influence the legislative elections of 2022 by endorsing candidates who follow him.

Regarding the possibility of a third party being formed, Belmonte noted that “the US system makes it extremely difficult for third parties to be successful at the national level. I don’t think Trump is particularly interested in forming another party: Why bother when a substantial part of the Republican Party remains extremely loyal to him? I think any third party is more likely to be made up of Republican opponents of Trump who want to create a center-right party with a defined party platform. “

Zelden agrees: “Establishment Republicans who cannot stand Trumpist rule will walk away from the party by starting a small Conservative party or even become Democrats. What I don’t see is the opposite scenario, with the Trumpistas walking away in a small third game. After years of cultivating these voters, the Republican Party doesn’t have that many non-Trump voters. “

Washington, correspondent

