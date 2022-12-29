The doctors told them that their baby would be born on December 25, Christmas Day. Thus, Erica and Davon Thomas crossed out the long-awaited date on the calendar, as it would coincidentally come with the birth of the child God.

They did not have in mind that just for the December season, characterized by the winter season, the rains, snow and winds would become more complicated than they had ever witnessed. The family residing in Buffalo, a city in the upstate of New York, United States, was one of those who was locked in their home.

It was impossible to get out. According to the National Weather Service, Buffalo has recorded all-time highs for snowfall. By Christmas Day, it had received a measurable 2.3 meters of snow, just inches shy of breaking the 2.4-meter snow mark of December 2000.

The baby came forward

The couple was trying to solve the displacement, they wanted the baby to be born on December 25 in a hospital, located 1.5 kilometers from the house. Although the distance was minimal, the snow held them as prisoners.

But the little one began to move hours before what they had prepared. At 11:30 am on that December 24, Erica had contractions that increased with the passing of the minutes.

NEW VIDEO: Snow drifts are reaching the height of SUVs in the Buffalo area as this historic blizzard gradually winds down. Some cars have been abandoned in the middle of roads during the height of the lake-effect snowstorm. #NYwx #snow pic.twitter.com/0v90aofgsX —WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 25, 2022

Immediately, her husband Davon called the 911 emergency line to send an ambulance. “They told me that due to inclement weather they couldn’t get there,” she told the local newspaper ‘Buffalo News’.

Despair seized them. They did not know how to attend a birth at home. “At that moment, I thought: ‘This will be me. I’m going to have to put on my big boy pants to figure this out,” Davon said.

(Keep reading: Transplanted woman tells why she keeps her old heart in a bag.)

Trying to calm his wife down, he called his friend Jeter Naville.

“I’m in trouble, brother,” heard Naville on the other end of the phone, who decided to post an ad on a Facebook group of Buffalo residents for advice the Thomases could follow.

In a spirit of solidarity, hundreds of people commented on the publication on the net, some somewhat experts and others, sending them messages of encouragement so that an impasse would not occur. Raymonda Reynolds was one of those who did her bit: she was offering help as a doula – a woman who provides assistance to pregnant women, despite not having professional training.

Doulas in video call

He just did one more big push and ‘boom’, he came right out

As the clock continued ticking, Reynolds made a video call to them, accompanied by another of her doula friends. Although at first he thought the baby could wait since she was a new mom, as soon as he heard Erica’s screams and agitation, he changed his mind.

“This is something we are made for. Listen to your body. Listen to your body ”, she insisted to the woman, while her husband prepared the hot water, a bowl and several towels.

After taking a short hot shower, Erica suffered from chills. “She’s burning!” she yelled at about 3:30 pm on December 24. She started pushing on the couch until the baby appeared.

“He just did one more big push and ‘boom,’ he came right out. She looked at both of us, she gave us a look as if to say ‘well, I’m here,’” Davon recalled to the ‘Buffalo News.’

With a slight cry, they noted that she was healthy. They tucked her in and followed the recommendations by video call from the doulas.

(You may be interested: Young man dropped out of school to become a professional in Fornite and earned $400,000 in one year).

“I think it was great that we had this modality of helping. Even though Facebook can be tricky at times, it’s amazing what we can do when it’s time to help someone. It was a great Christmas,” Reynolds said.

A neighbor who found out about the titanic birth on Facebook, already at dawn on December 25, offered to take them to the hospital. They made their way as best they could through the snow-covered streets.

(You can see: Video: the amazing images of frozen Niagara Falls).

The doctors verified that the little girl of about three kilograms was in good health, all because of the support of the inhabitants of the city.

“Buffalo is called the ‘city of good neighbors’ for good reason,” Davon concluded.

You can also read:

– ‘Aliens’ coming out of the sea? The photos that caused panic in South Africa.

– Bodies found under the snow: the balance of the winter storm in the US.

– Winter in the US: the impressive images of a frozen car wash.

– Sports journalist covers storm in the US and explodes in anger in front of the cameras.

SEBASTIAN GARCIA C.

Trends WEATHER