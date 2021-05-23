As if it were a premonition, in mid-2019, Hashim Sarkis, the appointed curator of the 17th International Biennial from Venice architecture, presented the theme for the following year’s festival: How will we live together?

At that time, no one imagined the pandemic of Covid-19 and the inevitable postponement of the event that was to be postponed until 2021.

At last, the past Saturday 22, the sample opened with infinite precautions and the Lebanese Sarkis could see his proposal with a broader and more dramatic meaning than he imagined.

Venice. The installations presented at the Corderie del Arsenale. (EFE / EPA / Andrea Merola)

The Venice Biennale was born in 1895 under the title of “Venice International Art Exhibition”, then diversified into events of art, architecture, cinema, dance, music and theateror.

Ho, Venice is one of the cultural exhibitions Most important in the world. The Architecture Biennale started on 1980 with the direction of Paolo Portoghesi.

Although the two postponements suffered by the 17th Biennial made tempting the idea of ​​giving his initial theme, the curator, too Dean of the School of Architectureay Planning the MIT, he stood firm certain that his question was still valid.

Hashim Sarkis. Director of the Biennale 2021 and dean at MIT. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The truth is that the provocative interrogation of Sarkis acquire a dimension very special today. The futures we envisioned two years ago are very different than they are now, and the living spaces after the pandemic they are still one unknown.

Still, journalistic chronicles they affirm that many facilities and pavilions pressed in 2019, they are still a valid answer to the situation we live in today. This year, Venice has 61 national pavilions Y 17 events scheduled collaterals.

Interwoven. Installation in the pavilion of Peru. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The show opened last week with many and strict protocols to facilitate assistance face-to-face. But the organizers provide a battery of options online.

Projects and movies that are already seen in The Arsenale, this year they will be accompanied by broadcasts on the site Biennale Pavilions, the official platform of the national samples of the Biennial that allows you to see online content.

Argentina, the Infinite House

The Argentine participation at the Biennale is an installation of spaces that unfold along a wall of the Argentine Pavilion. On their way, the visitor can experience different types of housesFor this reason, the installation was baptized as “The Infinite House”.

The wall that structures the entire sample is a geometric composition of the traditional chorizo ​​house, typical Argentine house that arises from the division in the middle of the central courtyard mediterranean house.

USA. Paul Andersen and Paul Preissner Pavilion. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

In addition, that wall was painted pink as a reference to the technique that was used in colonial times mixing ox blood with lime.

“To Infinite House you do not enter, you are always inside it, it is so big that you can not leave wide and open, simple and discreet, it does not have a predetermined route ”, explain the authors who are convinced that we all think that we live in a different house, but in the end, we realize that it is always the same, “the one we share and belongs to everyone.”

Bird’s Pavilion. An installation by Patrick Berger. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

“The house is so big that it can be explored on foot, by bicycle, by car, by train, by bus, even by plane. Have huge courtyards with mountains and plains, it has small rooms With beds and tables, everything is connected, it is passed from one side to another, it is a journey through it that lasts a lifetime. The infinite house represents our world, the one we inhabit together ”, explain his authors.

After a competition organized by Argentine Foreign Ministry, the design was awarded to the architect of Rosario Gerardo Caballero, with the collaboration of Paola Gallino, Sebastian Flosi, Franco Brachetta, Ana Babaya, Leonardo Rota, Emmanuel Leggeri, Sofia Rothman, Gerardo Bordi, Edgardo Torres and Alessandro De Paoli.

Nordic countries. Finland, Norway and Sweden together. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The project presents public and private examples in search of the identity of the Argentine popular house and show the history of the collective housing In our country.

With his proposal, Knight tries to overcome the limits of what domestic and point out the importance of the collective over the individual. “A house can be much bigger than your own living place: it can be the city, the country and even the world“says the architect.

Italian flag. “The listener” by Giuseppe Penone. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The house is equipped with tables and beds where they are shown, through plans, photos, drawings and models, national works of different types.

The curatorship chose to show projects in which common spaces have a preponderant role and show the way in which Argentines we relate and choose to live togethers.

Saraceno and the Aero Solar Reconquista Museum

Aero Solar Museum. Presented by Aerocene and Tomás Saraceno. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The artist Thomas Saraceno was invited to participate in the Biennale and involved the work of a community of the most polluted part of the Reconquista river ”, in the party Jose Leon Suarez in the Province of Buenos Aires.

Since Berlin, Where he lives, Saraceno who is also an architect, thought that the installation “Museo Aero Solar Reconquista” was the best answer to the question of curator from Venice How will we live together?

The idea for the Museum was born from a group of visual artists and puppeteers of the Institute of Arts of the National University of San Martín (Unsam) that summoned neighbors in vulnerable situations, many students from the San Martín University Center, interns of the North Penitentiary Complex.

Aero Solar Museum. From José León Suárez to Venice. (AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino)

Teachers, students and neighbors followed the slogans by Saraceno in Aerocene, an artistic community that seeks an ethical collaboration with the environment and the atmosphere, free from carbon emissions.

Those involved in the task recycled hundreds of garbage bags obtained in the Buenos Aires suburbs and they created a kind of multicolored balloon that is being exhibited in Venice.

Spain, Uncertainty

In the Spanish pavilion, walls and ceilings constructed with papers that seem to fly serve to show Projects converted into a deployed catalog of architectural strategies to face the future of our social coexistenceHe and the environment.

Uncertainty. The Spanish pavilion. (AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino)

To devise and design the pavilionInstead of hiring a commissioner, the Spanish government organized a open contest for young designers to spearhead the project.

In the end, he hired four architects: Sofía Piñero, Domingo González, Andrzej Gwizdala and Fernando Herrera, all close to 30. In the sample 34 of the 466 ideas presented.

Venice. The Spanish architect Rafael Moneo received the Golden Lion for his career. (EFE / EPA / Andrea Merola)

The objective: to offer different visions of how architecture can serve a society in constant change.

Elementary, Mapuches and Chileans

In 2019, the Elemental studio, made up of Alejandro Aravena and his partners Víctor Oddó, Gonzalo Arteaga, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda, were invited to participate in the Biennale.

When thinking about what to take to Venice, the architects modified the question of curator Sarkis with a more specific one:How to live together, Chileans and Mapuches?

Mapuche citadel. Elemental Pavilion (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

At that time, that conflict it was the most important. Then came the social explosion that prompted a change in the Chilean Constitution and, of course, the coronavirus pandemic.

Aravena, member of the jury of the Pritzker Prize, curator of the Biennale Five years ago, Pritzker 2016 Y president of the juryo for the Award this year, began working with the Mapuche community in the Araucanía region, in southern Chile.

Chileans and Mapuches. Pavilion of Alejandro Aravena, Gonzalo Arteaga, Victor Oddo, Diego Torres and Juan Cerda. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

The structure that led to Venice is a mean circumference, formed by thin logs of trees placed vertically and diagonally. A scope for dialogue like the one that the old Mapuche leaders did.

On the logs, the architects placed photographs of the daily life of that original town. In turn, the idea is sustained in two words mapudungu: “künü” (architecture as a portal to the Mapuche world), and “koyaüwe” (a place for the old tradition of the Mapuche parliaments).