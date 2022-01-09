In a high-rise building in the south-west of Moscow, residents found a flock of mosquitoes. Video posted by Telegram-channel “Backstage Moscow”.

“It’s winter outside, and there are mosquitoes at the entrance! We have been sleeping with a fumigator since the summer … “Zhilischnik” writes formal replies, the Administration does not react. What to do, neighbors? Help! There are no more strength, the children are all bitten, as if we live in a swamp! ” – residents of the house complain.