The turning point coincides with the closing of the calendar year: the first round ended before the end of 2021 and an initial assessment is inevitable. There are many moments that remain etched in the memory, even beyond the standings that see Inter winter champion in a championship that has so far seen only three different teams in the lead. Vlahovic is the cover man with his 16 goals, but we also remember the overhead kick from Joao Pedro, the ageless goals from Ibrahimovic and Felix Afena, the “Olympics” from Cuadrado and Calhanoglu, the improvements of Fiorentina and Turin. We meet again at the Epiphany, the story continues.