Acapulco.- Alleged triggermen either hitmen attacked gunshots two men in full tourist area from Acapulco, Guerrero, leaving one dead on the spot, while the other was taken to a hospital wounded.

It was around 10:00 a.m. this Saturday that reports of bullets came to the emergency numbers along Costera Miguel Alemán avenue and Francisco Pizarro street, Magallanes subdivision.

The police came immediately, but they only found two men lying on the floor; one was deadwhile the other was still alive, injuredhence paramedics They treated him and took him to a hospital.

He shooting attack It happened in front of the Playa Suites hotel. In the street area the authorities found 14 caps struck.

After delimiting the area, the presence of the personnel of the State Attorney General’s Officewhich initiated the investigations.