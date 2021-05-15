A crowd protests against the government of Iván Duque, in the Plaza de Bolívar, in the center of Bogotá, on May 12. JUAN BARRETO / AFP

Popayán, capital of the Colombian Cauca, is afternoon, through the window of the mayor’s office you can see the flames in an office. The photo is part of a cry for help that the mayor of the city, Juan Carlos López, makes through a trill: “This is not the way. Inside that office work municipal officials who have families and also deserve to have their human rights respected. Dialogue is the only way ”. Those consulted say that the chaos was created by coca growers, “some who come from elsewhere” and young anarchists.

Popayán, a few hours later, a 17-year-old girl denounces via Facebook: “They had to catch me between 4 non-Hijueputas ?? … at no time do they see me throwing stones, I wasn’t going with them, I was heading towards a friend’s house … when I least thought they were on top, I didn’t even run because it was worse, all I did was hide behind a wall, and just because I was filming they caught me, in the middle of that they lowered my pants and groped me to the soul … But they almost felt bad when they reviewed my documents and realized that I am the daughter of a policeman … “

The young woman allegedly committed suicide upon reaching her home, where she lived. Some say that with their grandmother. Others that it was very revolutionary. The versions contradict each other. But it was a minor. Authorities have said they are investigating the incident. In the video, the four men appear, spreading their limbs to drag her despite their resistance.

Cali, Thursday from the early hours of the morning. The networks were filled with videos of stolen pigs, invasion of farms in the Guachené sector, shootings, barricades, everything turned out to be false. On the other hand, the images of armed violence in Pance when they attacked the indigenous minga were true.

That day, in another place, plainclothes police officers fired at protesters in a blockade, the one recording said, before they got out, “watch out, here comes a truck, they are going to get out, they are plainclothes policemen. Already knew? Why? Is it the same police who record or is it infiltrated? Were they really cops? Narcos? Or those that we do know have been arming themselves on the black market of towns in the Valley?

Elsewhere in Cali, protest spokesmen were sitting with the Government in search of a solution, in a first dialogue, when the young people present there received information according to which other comrades were being forcibly evicted from the Pan-American highway. Who informed them? It was true? The order to vacate the Panamericana was given. The public force says it was not simultaneously. The dialogue broke down. The young people with their faces covered withdrew in shouts, insulting the interlocutors on duty.

While some sell the idea that the blockades are imaginary, the blockade that prevented the arrival of supplies to make the water drinkable was real, but there was an official exaggeration: it was solved, the caravans of tractor-trailers do the accompaniment on the tracks. In this case, half-truths that create panic. On the other hand, it is certain the difficulty for the oxygen tanks to cross the nearly one hundred blockages that remain on the roads of Colombia. And it is not known in each case who makes them, what is the origin of each one.

There are general figures: six trillion pesos lost, about 1.6 billion dollars, in almost 20 days of protests, some peaceful, others degraded, others created in the networks, and a single truth from the fist: in this tangle of incomplete information, manipulated, made up and denied, we are swimming not only journalists but also citizens, feeding perceptions that prevent them from clearly taking positions and contributing to the exits.

The commitment to delegitimize the work of the media, as Alfonso Ospina, director of information for Caracol radio in Colombia, has raised, is a risk of enormous dimensions and that is why he has proposed a national screening network. If the so-called traditional media are over, there will be other new media dedicated to recording and showing without filter or contrast, we will not have greater tools for building an informed society. It would be like sailing towards the shipwreck.

It is our job to unravel this tragedy that we are experiencing to put the situation in its proper proportions and truly focus on how to build that new social pact that the street demands. But not alone. It is also the task of the institutions, those in which young people do not believe, according to the most recent survey by Cifras y Conceptos and the Universidad del Rosario.

As long as the judicial authorities do not go from “we are investigating” to recognizing the crimes committed with their own names, we will have no way to punish the violence of every day. Unless they themselves believe that they benefit from the confusion and chaos.

And this brings me to another point, if the citizenship has lost confidence in the current leadership, if the representations gathered in the Unemployment Committee turn out to be out of date and those appointed by the national government have 91% in the figures of mistrust in the same survey, it is time to renew them.

Church, various faiths and universities are favored in their credibility. Then the voices of the university rectors must be heeded in the mediation and oversight of the more than 70 women of the Women in connection organization, putting empathy at the service of the moment, as has been the case, among others, of María Lorena Gutierrez , Carolina Soto and Mónica Contreras.

It must be the young people themselves who elect their representatives, and the unions must look to the navel, recognize the little relevance of their discourse from the sixties and take a step forward in the labor rights they demand.

Only in this way will these negotiating tables be able to materialize in the construction of what is beginning to be called an intergenerational pact that needs that reform to the police that is on the table today, but it cannot be done without clarity and recognition of the abuses on both sides. .

Meanwhile, it is up to the rest of us to ask ourselves what we are willing to acknowledge to the other and what we renounce for a more egalitarian Colombia. The solution involves all of us, what happens to us depends on how we behave and how generous we are at times like these.

