40 days after going to the polls to elect a new president, after the political scandal of last November that ended with the dismissal of Martín Vizcarra, Peruvians are indifferent to the electoral campaign, overwhelmed by the high number of infections of coronavirus already the difficult economic situation.

Without favorites, seventeen people aspire to succeed interim president Francisco Sagasti and they are campaigning for the elections of April 11, when the Congress, with 130 seats, will also be renewed.

Although the streets of Lima and other cities are covered with electoral propaganda, and television broadcasts daily the candidates’ announcements, the usual pre-electoral enthusiasm is not palpable.

The questioned Keiko Fujimori appears again in these elections, but barely reaches 8% of the intention of votes. AFP photo

“These choices are differentNot like the normal ones, because given the pandemic and the situation in which we are living, so right now here in Peru we don’t have much information “on the candidates, says William Terroner, a 42-year-old self-employed worker.

When the campaign began on February 11, half of Peruvians did not know who to vote for. While the undecided number dropped to 29% (according to Ipsos survey two weeks ago), none of the candidates accounts for more than 11% of the voting intention.

“I do not agree with the majority of the applicants who are right now for the presidency,” says Mónica Villanueva, a 21-year-old student.

The interim government in Peru started a vaccination campaign, but it is still very slow. Photo DPA

Without the possibility of holding rallies due to the pandemic, and while 24 provinces, including Lima, have just come out of a one-month quarantine destined to contain the contagions of the second wave, social networks have taken a leading role in the campaign.

“The candidates are not developing as they did before in normal time (without quarantine),” adds Terroner.

Last year a national quarantine of more than 100 days left the Peruvian economy in intensive care: GDP fell 11.12% in 2020, three million jobs were lost and labor informality rose from 70% to at least 75%, according to the government.

The second wave of the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the country, killing 5,648 Peruvians in February, with un average of 6,842 infections per day, four times more than in December.

Long lines outside of Lima to receive food in the face of the economic and social debacle that Peru is enduring as a result of the pandemic. AFP photo

Although infections fell to 6,310 a day last week, deaths, 200 each day on average, do not decrease.

At the head of the polls are the ex-footballer George Forsyth (11%) and the former legislator and lawyer Yonhy Lescano (10%).

Both are center-right, but in Peru ideology tends to matter less and the candidate’s personality more.

They follow them very close, with the 8% each, two women at opposite ends of the political spectrum: the two-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (populist right) Y Verónika Mendoza (left), a former congressman and also a former presidential candidate.

Six other candidates have between 7% and 3% support, including the leader of President Sagasti’s centrist Morado party, economist Julio Guzmán (4%).

The Electoral Jury will define in a week which candidates meet the requirements to be on the ballot papers on April 11, to which 25 million of the 33 million Peruvians are summoned.

Sagasti, 76-year-old, who took power in November amid a political crisis, does not seek re-election.

Nor is the popular ex-president Martín Vizcarra (2018-2020) running for the presidency, who instead aspires to a seat in Congress.

And although it is in the midst of a political storm involving almost 500 people reported to have been vaccinated irregularly before the start of the official inoculation campaign, he has ruled out abandoning the campaign.

“In truth the elections are very complicated personally and even people I know sometimes even think about wanting not to vote,” says Villanueva.

The candidates, he acknowledges, “are not the best we could hope for.”

Source: AFP