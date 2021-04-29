In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus that put the health system on the brink of collapse, the Buenos Aires government warns that, if infections do not decrease, a third “much more powerful” could arrive for the winter.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, said this when he maintained the need to tighten restrictions on circulation to further lower the contagion curve.

“When there is a curve of rapid ascent, it is not the same starting from 200 or 300 cases than starting from 3000 or 5000. The speed is going to get geometric according to the base of infections that one has in community circulation. That could expose us in winter, when the temperature starts to drop, to a new wave that could be much more powerful and without margin“, launched Kreplak in statements to The uncovering.

News in development.

JPE