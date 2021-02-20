The Government closed its agreement with Beijing to buy from the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation one million doses of your Sinopharm vaccine. It transpired the same day of the scandal over the “VIP Vaccination” and the departure of the Minister of Health, Ginés González García.

This was assured by official sources to Clarion who hope to bring them on an Aerolineas Argentinas flight at the end of this month. They pointed out that the trade agreement has already been signed and that it was on Thursday.

If the agreement already closed proceeds without problems – Argentina had several conflicts with its vaccine purchases – this would be the largest batch to arrive in the country in a single flight. And it would allow a massive vaccination campaign that has been lagging behind to start at once.

The announcement in Russia that they have problems producing Sputnik V in large quantities has been a serious blow at the local level, because here they bet to have 20 million for January and February of which there are only just over 1 million.

In the Government they assure that the contract that was signed now “It has nothing to do” with the dismissal of the now former Minister of Health Ginés González García, for the “Vip Vaccination” scandal, by which numerous officials agreed with privileges to be vaccinated with Sputnik V.

González García was delaying the signing of the agreement in his ministry, according to Clarion Government sources, although their team denied it. The minister had said in Deputies that China put very tough conditions for a vaccine: a cost of $ 20 per dose and you need two per person. That is 40 dollars per vaccine.

Ginés González had also said that among those conditions they asked that a total of 30 million doses will be purchased from them to send that first million.

Alberto Fernández said in an interview that he had been personally involved in the negotiations with the Chinese together with the new ambassador in Beijing, Sabino Vaca Narvaja so that conditions will ease.

At the time, the delay in vaccines was used as a reason to displace the now former ambassador to Beijing, Luis María Kreckler. The Foreign Ministry denied that this was the reason.

As he knew Clarion, the contract for the million vaccines would not entail this requirement and the Argentine government could buy from the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation vaccines on demand.

$