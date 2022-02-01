Abby was having a panic attack during the parade and when Picasso noticed it, he immediately ran to help and support her.

The story we tell you today is about a puppy named Picasso who, in the middle of a Christmas parade, noticed a girl who was having a panic attack. Thanks to his instinct and his incredible selfless spirit, the little dog was able to reassure the girl and help her feel better. What looked like a sign of destiny led to the most beautiful gift in the world.

It all started last November. A man, while doing his usual daily jog, noticed a pack of stray dogs on a street in Charleston, West Virginia.

As a great lover of animals, he contacted the volunteers of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and invited them to reach the place indicated.

Without having to repeat it, the angels of the association have arrived and have picked them all up the puppies, taking them to the shelter.

Among all, one in particular had struck the volunteers for his kind soul. Always wanted hug everyone and they named him Picasso in honor of the great artist.

They looked around for his people owners and they scanned it for a microchip, but neither of the two actions had a match. So they officially put him on the adoption list.

Picasso saves a stranger

19 days after he arrived at the shelter, the volunteers took Picasso and other puppies and brought them to one Christmas parade in the city. The puppy was so kind that volunteer Kim had gone out with him to the event with the intent of finding him a family.

Just during the parade, among the many people who stood on the side of the road, theAttention by Picasso was captured by one in particular.

A young girl of just 16 named Abby she was slumped on the sidewalk in the throes of a anxiety and panic attack. Her head was bent forward and she would soon fall.

The puppy, seeing her in trouble, is I ran towards her and leaned her head to Abby’s for support it.

That puppy’s gesture impressed Abby so much that in moments she was relaxed and it was good again. After a few minutes the young woman and her mother left, but that puppy had already entered their hearts.

The next day, in fact, the two went to the refuge and they have adopted forever the gentle dog, thus giving him a forever home.