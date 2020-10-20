A couple had planned a gigantic wedding celebration with thousands of guests – even though the corona numbers are skyrocketing worldwide.

Large events are being restricted almost worldwide due to the drastically increasing number of coronavirus infections.

A couple in New York still wanted to celebrate a mega wedding with thousands of guests.

New York’s Corona regulations are clear, however: Such an event is prohibited.

New York – Despite the Corona numbers rising dramatically worldwide * has a pair in new York continued to stick to his plan, one gigantic wedding celebration align. As reported by the AFP news agency, among others, the Jewish Orthodox should wedding take place this Monday – with more than 10,000 guests.

The New York Authorities * moved shortly before the big event in the New York borough of Brooklyn the emergency brake. The mega wedding with thousands of guests was prohibited. The reason: The event would have been in a big way against the Corona regulations the city, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told the media on Saturday.

Coronavirus was particularly devastating in New York

The ban by the New York authorities is quite understandable. new York was already in spring 2020, when the first corona wave fell over the world, one of the hardest hit in the world. Now that is emerging there too second corona wave * on. The number of infections is increasing.

According to the current status, around 260,000 New Yorkers have used the Coronavirus * infected, almost 24,000 died as a result of the disease. In several districts were due rising corona numbers in New York * again the schools closed.

Corona: Governor of New York turns to the wedding couple

Just because the mega-wedding has stopped doesn’t mean that it doesn’t have any wedding can take place as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stressed: “You can get married. You just can’t have a thousand people at one wedding to have. At the end of the day you have the same result. And it’s even cheaper, ”he told the couple.

In New York there are currently a maximum of 50 participants Events authorized. In addition: Houses of worship like Churches * or temple may be used to a maximum of one third.