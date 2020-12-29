There is talk of Bollywood’s Bikini Babes and if Disha Patani’s name is not taken, it cannot be done. And once again, he has proved that he is at the top of this list. While flaunting the perfect figure, Disha Patani shared a new photo of her in a bikini, so her fans are really stuck.

Looked at a yellow bikini

This time he has wreaked havoc in the middle of the sea, in the yellow bikini above the waves. And holding the wood in her hand, she is posing for Aquaman. And he has said this in his caption as well. Through this picture, Disha has also flaunted her perfect figure. This picture is from Maldives and recently she went to celebrate vacation there. This picture is being told by him only. The special thing is that this picture posted on Instagram has only passed for 2 hours but it has been liked by more than 11 lakh people. At the same time, Disha has shared this picture with fans on Twitter handle.

This is not the first time when Disha’s bikini avatar is shown, but Disha often shares such pictures with her fans. Earlier, her picture in blue bikini became very viral. Last month, Disha shared this picture, which was from Maldives.

Before that, Disha appeared in a red printed bikini, which was liked by the fans too.

It was a matter of Disha’s personal life in which she is enjoying a lot, but talk about her profession and upcoming project, she was last seen in Malang and now she will be seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. This film will also star Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. At the same time, if media reports agree, Disha is going to be seen in Ek Villain 2, she has signed the film. In which John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria will also be seen with him.

