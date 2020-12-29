Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mauna Shourie, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. At the same time, his birthday was made more special by his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Who made special arrangements for this celebration and gave surprise to Anshula’s house at midnight.

Jahwvi and Khushi appeared in this style

Jahvvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor reached this birthday bash at midnight. His father Boney Kapoor was also present with him. During this time, Jahwavi was seen in a white printed long dress, while Khushi was seen in light blue denim and dark blue and white top. The look of both was quite casual.

On this occasion, his uncle Sanjay Kapoor also got a spot and he also became a part of this celebration. Let us tell you that all the children of the Kapoor family are quite close to Chachu Sanjay and often they all appear together on many occasions.

Anshula showed a glimpse of preparations

At the same time, where pictures of Khushi and Jahwavi are becoming viral on social media, Birthday girl Anshula Kapoor has also shown a glimpse of the preparations of this party on her Instagram. Anshula has shared a video in which there is a lot of balloon and the decoration of the small Gate to Gathers. While sharing this video, Anshula also said that she did not want to celebrate her birthday this year. But Khushi and Jahwvi made it quite special. They have also called both as Thanks.

Step sisters are Anshula and Khushi – Jahwvi

You must have known that Khushi and Jahwavi are Anshula Kapoor’s half sisters. Anshula is the daughter of Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mauna Shourie, while Boney Kapoor married Shree Devi for the second time and Khushi and Zahravi are his daughters. The relationship may have been like before but after the demise of Shri Devi, they all remain very similar. Mutual complaints have been overcome now.

