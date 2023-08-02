FromJohannes Welte close

In the holiday season of all things: If you want to travel by train from Austria to Italy, you will be disappointed. The ÖBB announces failures.

Innsbruck/Brenner – In the middle of the holidays, the Austrian Federal Railways will close the Brenner Railway from Innsbruck to Bozen from next Sunday (August 6th) to August 23rd for renovation work. That means: There are no passenger trains to Italy, and there is no freight traffic either. The reason for the choice of date is surprising, the consequences are immense.

The Brenner Railway from Innsbruck to the Brenner Pass is one of the most important rail transit routes in Europe. Around 70 local trains and ten long-distance trains run here every day – including from Munich to Venice as well as Bologna and Rimini. In the summer holidays of all days, the holiday trains to South Tyrol and further to the Adriatic Sea are no longer available.

The reason: ÖBB has announced “urgent renovation work” on the route. For 15 million euros, eight points will be renewed, new sleepers and tracks will be laid and ballast replaced, two tunnels will be renovated and retaining walls renewed. According to ÖBB, these are 50 individual measures.

Brennerbahn does not run: routes in Italy are also closed

On the Italian side, a section south of the Brenner Pass will also be closed for construction work. Then there will be no trains between Bolzano and Trento, but only from August 6th to 11th. Replacement buses are to drive on both closed sections, but only for regional and local traffic.

night train (symbol image) © Arnulf Hettrich/IMAGO

And that’s not all: there are currently also restrictions on night trains to Italy on the Stuttgart-Munich-Venice-Rome and Vienna-Venice-Rome routes. Due to construction work on the Italian network between Bologna and Rome, the train only runs as far as Bologna, where you have to change to the Italian train service if you want to go to Florence or Rome. However, this summer the Nightjet will travel via Rimini to Ancona – so nothing stands in the way of the train journey to the Adriatic Sea.

Residents in Tyrol fear a truck avalanche

But there is another problem: Freight traffic is also stopped on the Brenner. The “Rollende Landstraße”, which transports up to 1600 trucks piggyback on train wagons from Wörgl (Tyrol) via the Brenner Pass to Trento every day, has to take a break. The remaining freight trains will be diverted via Salzburg and Tarvisio.

The Transitforum Austria-Tirol, which wants to protect the country’s population from too much truck traffic, fears a truck avalanche on the Brenner autobahn during the closure. The head of the Transit Forum, Fritz Gurgiser, calls for daily traffic metering in Kufstein and on the Brenner Pass during the construction work. This is urgently needed in order to maintain the safety, ease and fluidity of traffic on the Brenner. That would in turn mean long truck traffic jams at the border in Kufstein, but also at the Brenner Pass.

Why is the Brenner Railway closed during the holidays?

The Tyrolean state government sees no need for further blockades for trucks; the renovation of the Brenner Railway was deliberately scheduled for August. Because of the holidays in Italy and Germany, less truck traffic is to be expected. This also tells you the reason why the Brenner Railway is closed during the summer holidays of all days.