Last Friday, the Minister of National Economy sent a new letter to the Government of the City of Buenos Aires to try to bring positions closer in the middle of the bid for the funds of the co-participation, after the administration of Alberto Ángel Fernández defined the removal of a point of the coparticipation through Decree 735/2020, dated September 2020, with the supposed objective of using these funds to resolve the strong protests over salaries of the Buenos Aires Police, which reached the very door of the Presidential Residence.

That national resolution broke the bridge between the President and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, during the almost six months that had elapsed since the pandemic and quarantine.

Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, together with President Alberto Fernández. Presidency photo

The Larreta administration then appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice to challenge that decree, claiming that the reduction of the coparticipation to the City was unconstitutional. The crossings intensified, with a strong role for the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, repeatedly criticizing the Buenos Aires administration. But Martín Guzmán sent two letters to the GCBA with the aim of relaxing.

In last Thursday’s letter, the economic minister postulated that “with the aim of giving continuity to the dialogue that began at the beginning of the government administration from the Interior and Economy ministries, I reiterate the invitation to a meeting that allows us to build an agreement appropriate to what is established within the framework of the institutionality. “

“We consider that the issue for which I am writing constitutes an economic problem, which must be resolved on the basis of a correct and transparent technical analysis. To do this, it would be necessary to work together, in bilateral meetings, in which we technically analyze the assumptions and economic values ​​that determine the annual expense of the service duly transferred from the Nation to CABA, and its reasonable update, “Guzmán wrote.

And he concludes: “I am convinced that the spaces for dialogue – to which we are and will always be open from the National Government – strengthen democracy and federalism, and I also bet that we agree that consensus and agreements are necessary and will always be healthy for our Argentina and for the construction of an environment of stability and predictability “.

Wado de Pedro with Larreta, in April 2020. Photo Min. Of the Interior.

Like After the first letter, the Buenos Aires government said that they would not attend because the issue of the withdrawal of funds is in the hands of the Court Supreme for the removal of those funds.

But, apparently, the détente happened: after communicating to the President, last Thursday at 6 p.m., Martin Guzmán received in his office Diego Santilli, Buenos Aires deputy chief and right-hand man in political affairs for Rodríguez Larreta.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Economy, which lasted more than an hour, both parties spoke of a meeting where Guzmán’s “rationality” prevailed and assured that both parties are on the same page.

From Economics, Clarín highlighted the rationality of the meeting, that the meeting was “very good and on good terms, with a frank and valuable exchange, with the will of both parties to build consensus to have a stable and vibrant Argentina ”.

Meanwhile, in the City of Buenos Aires, they lowered the tone of the meeting and told this newspaper that “Guzmán invited Diego to have a coffee and talk about the economy.” And they reaffirmed that “the issue of Coparticipation is a matter for the Supreme Court, as Horacio or Santilli himself said”; sources from the Buenos Aires headquarters indicated.