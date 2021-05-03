Florencio Randazzo continues to meet with political personalities, in his work for forge a “third way” Peronist with a view to the 2021 elections. This Monday, the former Minister of Transport met with the Uruguayan ambassador in Buenos Aires, Carlos Christiansen.

“We shared a very good time talk and reality analysis with Florencio Randazzo, thanks for the time, “wrote the Uruguayan diplomat, who was appointed to his post in May 2020 by Luis Lacalle Pou, from recent shorts with Alberto Fernández.

It is about a new appearance of the former minister, who recently met with Roberto Lavagna and negotiates the assembly of an alternative Peronist force with a view to the parliamentary elections.

After the 2017 legislative elections, there were few public movements by Randazzo. He began talks with Sergio Massa at the beginning of 2019, when the now president of the Chamber of Deputies promoted a “rational Peronism.”

At the end of September of that year, he met with Alberto Fernández, weeks before the victory of the Frente de Todos in the presidential elections. However, the relationship did not prosper.

Criticisms of the Government and the Peronist “third way”



The also former Minister of Transportation (always during the Cristina Kirchner government) openly criticized Fernández in early March.

In a political meeting with a hundred Peronist militants, he pointed to the weakness of the highest representative, which he described as “a President without political power, with a great devaluation in relation to his word “.

“You cannot change your mind every day because that generates a general loss of prestige in society,” explained Randazzo.

He also questioned the strength of the ruling coalition. He affirmed that there is “a generalized lot” that expresses “electoral alliance to have a favorable electoral result.” That, he assured, “does not allow a successful management.”

Roberto Lavagna and Florencio Randazzo met and showed the photo on Twitter.

His last months were dedicated to the construction of an alternative framework within Peronism. On that road had a meeting with Lavagna, a former presidential candidate who recently distanced himself from the Alberto Fernández administration.

“With Florencio Randazzo we deepened our agreement on priority issues for the country,” Lavagna said. According to their messages on Twitter, they discussed economic aspects of the country: development, production, tax system and job creation.

In addition to the former Minister of Economy, Randazzo also held talks with Margarita Stolbizer and Juan Manuel Urtubey.

Together with the former governor of Salta, they seek to add Peronists from Together for Change. Among them are Emilio Monzó, with whom Randazzo had lunch last November, and Miguel Ángel Pichetto, who in March launched Republican Peronism, his own political space within the opposition

