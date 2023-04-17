Torreón, Coahuila.- In the middle of the seriousness of the moment, the first of three discussions between the candidates to the governorship of Coahuila, Armando Guadiana Tijerina, candidate of Brunetteat the beginning of one of his shifts, he asked: “listen, and the biological needs, can’t one?, they make me want to go to Pee”.

He said that when they had been debating for just over an hour.

In the debate could not miss the accusationssigns, proposals and unanswered questions, and because the tension of the moment broke her brunettewith “it makes me want to go pee”, and the audience burst out laughing.

“I can leave here my hat“, he added, as he put it on his lectern. But he immediately changed his mind.

“I better not go, don’t go to me steal“he added, and people laughed again.

“I can’t leave because I have a commitment… to raffle off this hat that has the champion’s signature Julio Cesar Chavezon social networks, and well, they are not going to steal it from me here, because, you know who, it is difficult, the subject, so, I better put up with it (the desire to go to the bathroom)”, said Guadiana Tijerina, while answering questions from the moderator, Javier Solórzano.

The debate took place at the Nazas Theater in Torreón.

The elections in Coahuila will be on June 4.