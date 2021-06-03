ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

Birds, cats and squirrels like to roam the front yard – fortunately, an SUV is rather rare.

Hille – A cozy Tuesday afternoon in the garden at the beginning of June. You have the day off or spend your lunch break from your home office outside. It couldn’t be more relaxed. Maybe you put in a round of watering flowers – and suddenly an SUV races through the hedge and only stops shortly in front of the house wall?

Yes, that’s what happened in East Westphalia, where nobody was in the garden, as the police report. Fortunately, no one was injured except the driver, but she had to be hospitalized. But what exactly happened?

SUV races unchecked across the field and through a hedge to the house wall

The officials from Minden-Lübbecke write that the SUV in the 16,000-inhabitant city came off the street for an unexplained cause and drove into the front yard.

For those familiar with the area, the police even described exactly: “According to initial findings, the 51-year-old woman had driven down Eickhorster Strasse in the direction of Hille in her SUV at about 12.35 pm when, shortly before Glinster Feldstrasse, she lost control of the car in a slight right-hand bend and came straight off the road. ”

Damage after an SUV accident: officials estimate a four-digit sum

And the driver drew a swath of devastation with her maneuver. She drove unchecked across a field through a hedge and across the lawn before she “came to a stop in a bush in front of the wall of the house there,” the police said.

After the rescue workers took care of the injured Hiller, she was taken to the Lübbeck hospital. The damage is currently estimated at a mid four-digit sum – the car was towed away.

