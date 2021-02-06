The irregular season that Real Madrid is going through and that has its coach Zinedine Zidane on the tightrope added another bad news: the emblem and captain of the Meringue, defender Sergio Ramos, will undergo a meniscus operation on his left knee this Saturday and must remain inactive for between six and eight weeks.

The discouraging news accumulates at the start of 2021 for Zidane, who after losing to Belgian Eden Hazard this week due to a new muscle injury, received the communication of the operation to which Ramos must undergo to solve his problems in his left knee.

The defender of the Spanish national team injured his knee on January 14 in the warm-up of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club de Bilbao and played the match with discomfort. After a recovery period, on Wednesday and Thursday of this week he exercised with the squad, but the result was not positive.

The defender underwent a series of medical tests on Friday that made it possible to detect that he has damaged one of the menisci in his left knee and that the injury will require an operation.

Ramos, depending on the recovery times, will miss between six and eight weeks of competition. You will not be able to play the Spanish League matches against Huesca, Getafe, Valencia, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid and Elche.

Nor will he be able to lead Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atalanta and it will be difficult for him to arrive in conditions for the return on March 16 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium.

Source: EFE