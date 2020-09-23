The visit of Armin Laschet in Hamm caused criticism. On Saturday he supported the mayor in the runoff campaign. Now there is harsh criticism.

With a seven-day incidence of 87.1, Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia is well above the critical mark of 50 and is Germany’s current corona hotspot.

On Saturday, Armin Laschet visited Hamm’s Lord Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermann to support him in the runoff campaign.

The CDU politician is now being sharply criticized on social media.

Hamm – For months, the coronavirus * Sars-CoV-2 has been a topic of conversation every day: increasing case numbers, the situation in other European countries, assessments by experts, new restrictions. Also the Mouth and nose protection has been part of people’s lives for months, no change is in sight – and violations of this obligation keep causing a stir.

While the corona situation is worsening more and more in some European countries and there is already talk of a so-called second corona wave *, individual corona * hotspots in Germany repeatedly attract attention. Particularly in focus: Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia. With a seven-day incidence of 87.1, the location is well above the critical mark of 50. A total of 164 people are infected with Covid-19.

Coronavirus in NRW: Laschet is campaigning in hotspot area – without a mask

What is causing a lot of displeasure on social media are, of all things, pictures from an event in Hamm, at which too North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet * took part. Laschet stayed in Hamm on Saturday (September 19) and “visited the Lord Mayor Thomas Hunsteger-Petermannin order to support him in the runoff campaign ”, as stated on the CDU’s official Twitter account in North Rhine-Westphalia is to be read. in the Kurpark in Hamm Laschet gave a speech. The pictures that the Twitter account posted, however, caused a lot of criticism.

Full spa park in #Hamm! @ArminLaschet visits Mayor Thomas #Hunsteger-Petermann to support him in the runoff election: Everything that concerns HP, he does with full conviction and with all his heart. He knows Hamm like no other. On 09/27 #CDU u choose Hunsteger-Petermann! #HP staysOB pic.twitter.com/85DYDCx4t5 – NRW-CDU (@CDUNRW_de) September 19, 2020

Corona hotspot Hamm: Event without mask and minimum distance – criticism on Twitter

On Twitter there was a lot of criticism because the Corona mask compulsory and the Minimum distance according to the pictures it was not observed. For example, a Twitter user wrote: “Nobody wears a mask and keeping a distance of 1.5 meters does not apply either. Did at least the people submit their correct contact details? It’s just embarrassing. […]. ”

Another user posted a tweet in which he criticized: "The descendants of Charlemagne Armin Laschet Different spacing and masking rules apply to events than to the rest of society. […] Embarrassing and sad! "