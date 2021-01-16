Coronavirus pandemic: Politicians incessantly demand compliance with the corona distance rules. But real shock photos are made public from Sylt.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The Covid-19 case numbers are high and there is still a hint of it harder corona lockdown in the Federal Republic.

: The are high and there is still a hint of it in the Federal Republic. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country chiefs around Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) appeal urgently, because of corona the Distance rules to be observed.

and the country chiefs around appeal urgently, because of the to be observed. But now diving in the middle of it Covid-19 crisis Photos of a completely overcrowded train Sylt on.

Munich / Sylt – Germany apparently stands in front of you Tough lockdown. A nationwide Curfew is in conversation, as well FFP2 mask compulsory in local traffic. And then these photos pop out Sylt on.

A user angry has photos of a regional train to Westerland posted on the North Sea island. On it you can see: A completely overcrowded wagon, the Distance rules are practically overridden.

Instead, the passengers are huddled together in the aisles. These are the images that politicians absolutely want to avoid – actually.

“Today at 6:42 am in Klanxbull. Again only 6 wagons. Again totally overcrowded. Again, none corona compliant measures. Again irresponsible ”, the user wrote under a photo of the overcrowded wagon from the outside Facebook.

A second photo had loud picture shown the inside of the car – nothing worked, there was no getting through. The photo has apparently been deleted from the account in the meantime.

What could be seen: You could say that the train was packed to the roof. There was great indignation in the comments.

A user wrote to the head of government of Schleswig-Holstein directed: “Prime Minister Daniel Günther, what do you think of these” transport conditions “in Corona times And just where the more far-reaching restrictions apply from today? “One user simply said:” Without words … “

Corona train incident on Sylt: Mayor speaks of “indisputable conditions” – Deutsche Bahn justifies itself

“Indeed, this has been the case for months, no years. The Marching track does not have sufficiently long trains. There should be a lack of wagons ”, said Nikolas Häckel, the mayor of the community Sylt, the picture: “Under Corona aspects the conditions in the commuter trains are out of the question. “

The Deutsche Bahn did not deny the incident and stated that it was an exception. Due to a technical defect, there were so few wagons, the company said in a statement. (pm)