Coronavirus pandemic: Politicians incessantly demand compliance with the corona distance rules. But real shock photos are made public from Sylt.
- Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The Covid-19 case numbers are high and there is still a hint of it harder corona lockdown in the Federal Republic.
- Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the country chiefs around Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) appeal urgently, because of corona the Distance rules to be observed.
- But now diving in the middle of it Covid-19 crisis Photos of a completely overcrowded train Sylt on.
Munich / Sylt – Germany apparently stands in front of you Tough lockdown. A nationwide Curfew is in conversation, as well FFP2 mask compulsory in local traffic. And then these photos pop out Sylt on.
A user angry has photos of a regional train to Westerland posted on the North Sea island. On it you can see: A completely overcrowded wagon, the Distance rules are practically overridden.
Instead, the passengers are huddled together in the aisles. These are the images that politicians absolutely want to avoid – actually.
Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Photos from Sylt-Zug are heating up the minds
“Today at 6:42 am in Klanxbull. Again only 6 wagons. Again totally overcrowded. Again, none corona compliant measures. Again irresponsible ”, the user wrote under a photo of the overcrowded wagon from the outside Facebook.
A second photo had loud picture shown the inside of the car – nothing worked, there was no getting through. The photo has apparently been deleted from the account in the meantime.
What could be seen: You could say that the train was packed to the roof. There was great indignation in the comments.
A user wrote to the head of government of Schleswig-Holstein directed: “Prime Minister Daniel Günther, what do you think of these” transport conditions “in Corona times And just where the more far-reaching restrictions apply from today? “One user simply said:” Without words … “
Corona train incident on Sylt: Mayor speaks of “indisputable conditions” – Deutsche Bahn justifies itself
“Indeed, this has been the case for months, no years. The Marching track does not have sufficiently long trains. There should be a lack of wagons ”, said Nikolas Häckel, the mayor of the community Sylt, the picture: “Under Corona aspects the conditions in the commuter trains are out of the question. “
The Deutsche Bahn did not deny the incident and stated that it was an exception. Due to a technical defect, there were so few wagons, the company said in a statement. (pm)
