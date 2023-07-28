Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Snow fell in the Alps in the middle of summer. The tourists were surprised by the snowdrifts in Tyrol – meteorologists, however, remain unimpressed.

Sölden – The heat wave is followed by a cold snap: in the Austrian Alps, the snow line fell below 2000 meters on Wednesday (July 25). In the middle of midsummer it suddenly snowed in Tyrol and Vorarlberg in Austria, for example in the well-known ski area of ​​Sölden, on the Großglockner and on the Tisenjoch, how Wetter.at reported. Tourists were surprised by the unusual onset of winter – but the snow cover does not last long.

Weather in Austria: Up to 13 centimeters of fresh snow in one day in the Tyrolean Alps

Up to thirteen centimeters of fresh snow fell in some places in the Alps on Thursday night. The tourists were surprised. “It feels like the depths of winter, that’s bad, but also nice!” A hiker said Bild.de. The Totalp hut is located at 2385 meters in Rätikon in Vorarlberg. There was even enough snow cover to build a small snowman. From the point of view of meteorologists, snow in the middle of summer is not particularly unusual in the Alps. “We’ve only experienced it less and less in recent years,” says weather expert Thomas Rinderer, according to one ORF-Report.

Because it is getting warmer and warmer in the Alps, which means that Alpine glaciers are melting faster, permafrost is thawing and mountain peaks are crumbling. Since 1990, the “Gurgler Ferner” glacier in the Ötztal has retreated by 300 meters, of which 100 meters in the past ten years alone, says geographer Tobias Hipp from the German Alpine Association (DAV) of the dpa on the subject. In July 2022, the freezing level rose to over 5,000 meters – a heat record. According to the study, it was also above average in the Alps in the past winter half-year, which ran from November 2022 to April 2023 Alpine climate of the German Weather Service and from GeoSphere Austria showed.

The High Alpine Road on the Grossglockner in Austria in May 2023. Fresh snow fell on the Grossglockner in July (symbol image). © IMAGO/imageBROKER/GoMaierhofer

Weather forecast for Austria: Up to 30 degrees on Friday

It won’t stay as white as it is now in the Alps for long. According to weather experts, temperatures will rise sharply again in the coming days, sometimes in the double-digit range. On Friday, information from dominates Wetter.at according to until the morning initially cloud fields in the east of the country, then mostly the sun will appear. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds form over the mountains, which can locally grow into showers or thunderstorms. The temperatures are between ten and a maximum of 30 degrees.

On Saturday morning the risk of thunderstorms increases from west to east, as reported by the Austrian meteorological service ZAMG. In the evening and at night there is more heavy rainfall. The temperatures on Saturday are between 13 and a maximum of 31 degrees. According to ZAMG, the next cold front will probably cross Austria from the west on Tuesday, although the maximum daily temperatures will still be 27 degrees at the beginning of the coming week.