As the picture reports, on June 20, an attacker shot an airsoft gun at a group of people who were protesting against the expansion of the A14. Two people were injured.

Seehausen / Munich – A man in a white robe climbs the last steps of a platform staircase, suddenly pulls out a weapon and opens fire. There are terrible pictures that show the attack on a group of people in Seehausen (Saxony-Anhalt) on June 20th. Recorded by an alleged accomplice of the perpetrator who injured two people with his airsoft gun. In the attack, the perpetrator wore a white robe with a pointed hood: the costume of the racist Ku Klux Klan.

Ku Klux Klan attack in Saxony-Anhalt: Green politician and child injured

As the picture reports, the victims are the Green * politician Zoltán Schäfer (20) and a twelve-year-old boy. The two were slightly injured, according to the Stendal police. At the time of the crime, they were both in a group of five protesting against the expansion of the A14. The station in Seehausen, the site of the attack, serves as their headquarters. As the Editorial network Germany writes, there have been attacks against opponents of the Autobahn in the past. First a sofa was on fire, then an explosive device detonated on the station building.

Green politician Schäfer injured in attack: “We are running for our lives”

Like Schäfer’s Green politician picture describes, horrific scenes took place: “We sit there and talk. Suddenly there is a bang and the others start to run, ”reports the Green’s direct candidate for the Altmark. “There are screams, shots cut the air. Something got me in the elbow. We run, run for our lives. ”Schäfer and a twelve-year-old boy, who was also hit, pursue the perpetrator, but he gets into a waiting car and escapes. So far there is no trace of the shooter.

The Stendal police immediately started the search, but the perpetrator could not be caught. The perpetrator fled in a dark blue Passat, the Stendal police receive information on the telephone number 03931/6820.

Ku Klux Klan: Racist violence as a core element

The Ku Klux Klan was founded in the USA in the mid-19th century. In the secret society, white racists gathered who violently opposed the rights of the released slaves. In the course of time, right-wing extremist groups also formed outside of the USA, emulating the Ku Klux Klan with their group-related hate crimes. The white habit with a pointed hood serves as a symbol. The Seehausen attacker also looked like a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

