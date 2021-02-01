In the midst of the vaccine war between the European Union and Great Britain and the alteration of inoculation plans in Europe due to the lack of sufficient doses, good news. Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories have committed to “increase deliveries, starting the week of February 15” and then provide the EU with an additional 75 million doses in the second quarter of the year.

The two partners plan to “increase deliveries starting the week of February 15” and provide “the number of doses that we have committed to in the first quarter.”

As well as “up to 75 million additional doses to the European Union in the second quarter”, within the framework of existing contracts, “explained Sierk Poetting, CFO, in a statement sent to AFP.

The announcement comes after the confrontation between the EU and Great Britain over the AstraZeneca contract and the lack of doses in the European plan, organized by the president of the European Commission, Úrsula Van der Leyen, which ended in a major health diplomatic fiasco for The EU.

The scandal has left it fragile and the European partners, angry and worried at the lack of dose and the fear of a third wave of coronavirus.

This Monday a summit is scheduled between German politicians and pharmaceutical groups to try to relaunch the vaccination campaign, which is sliding in Europe and the ordered doses neither reach nor arrive on time.

A line in front of a coronavirus vaccination center in London. Photo: AFP

Pfizer BioNtech decided to reduce its deliveries by two weeks to retrofit its plant in Puurs, Belgium for higher productivity. After delaying deliveries, “we are back to our initial delivery plan,” added the manager. The EU has ordered a total of 600 million doses of the product called “Comirnaty”.

Indignant governments

The announcement of the temporary delay in deliveries had provoked the irritation of several European governments in mid-January, even before the controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine and the drop in the number of announced doses. Deliveries from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory, which will provide 40 million doses, should start now, “a priori the second week of February,” according to a European source.

Despite this, the president of the Commission, Úrsula von der Leyen, acknowledged that February and March would remain “a difficult time” for the supply of vaccines. He admitted that the EU currently has a lower immunization record than Britain in particular.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced on January 11 that they could produce two billion doses of their vaccine thanks, in particular, to a new plant in Marburg, Germany, which will begin operations this month.

This new goal also takes into account the possibility of administering six and not five doses from a vial, as well as a denser network of production sites, including third-party companies such as the French laboratory Sanofi, which will package the vaccines at its factory in Frankfurt. “Discussions are ongoing with other partners for possible new deals,” said Sierk Poetting.

Great Britain, leading the way in Europe

In this way, the EU will be able to catch up with Great Britain, which has vaccinated almost 9 million people. For the first time, the British vaccinated half a million people in a single day on Saturday, thanks to their network of volunteers.

British ministers have a plan to vaccinate everyone over 70, the clinically vulnerable, front-line health workers and those working in nursing homes “by mid-February.”

A vaccination center in Nice, France. Photo: REUTERS

“Britain cannot just think of a project for us and us alone,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The most important thing is that the Oxford vaccine can be used at room temperature, which is fantastic, because it can be distributed at cost around the world,” he announced.

“We want to be sure that the largest number of people throughout the world, throughout Europe, have access to the vaccine and we are massively producing it. The UK has put hundreds of millions into the international vaccine alliance, at Covax, ”said the prime minister.

The stalking of new strains

Your ad matches when the South African variant of Covid has been found in eight locations in England and it is feared that it will spread to other regions. All persons over 16 years of age will be tested in the infected areas with a PCR test. The areas where the variant has been detected, on which vaccines do not react as well, are in London, in Walsal in the West Midlands, in Broxbourne in the east of England, in Maidstone and Guildford and in Preston.

France fears the arrival of the South African variant and that, together with the British one, overflows its hospitals in February and March, when it does not have two million vaccinated.

“A lockdown will be inevitable,” according to epidemiologists. Although the government wants to postpone it as long as possible due to the fear of civil disobedience and social outbreak. A group of restaurants in Paris threatened to open this Monday in protest and in the suburbs of the big cities the situation is very tense.

Paris, correspondent

CB