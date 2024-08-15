French President Emmanuel Macron announced that two pilots died on Wednesday, August 14, after a collision between two Rafale warplanes. Authorities are investigating what could have caused the collision.

Two Rafale fighter jets from the Transformation Squadron took off from Saint-Dizier air base and then collided in the Colombey-les-Belles area near Nancy. L.

The deceased were an instructor and a trainee taking part in a training mission: “We learned with sadness of the death of Captain Sébastien Mabire and Lieutenant Matthis Laurens, during a plane crash during a Rafale training mission”wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on social media.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Sebastien Lecornu, reported on his X account that a third pilot had managed to eject before the fatal outcome.

“The Rafale fighter jets collided in mid-air before crashing to the ground in northeastern France over the 12:30 pm local time when they were returning from a refueling mission in Germany”the French Air Force said in X.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine what triggered the crash of two highly technologically advanced Rafale warplanes in France.

Some people managed Capture the moments before the crash and others gave their testimonies to the local press“It was a strange noise, a percussion sound,” “I assumed that two planes had collided, but we didn’t believe it.”

“It’s quite rare, but unfortunately it happens, it’s part of our job as soldiers,” former Mirage 2000 pilot Emmanuel Houdré told a local media outlet.

It is worth noting that Rafale fighter aircraft are used to attack land and sea targets, carry out reconnaissance missions and even transport French nuclear warheads.

