In the middle of a family argument, a 17-year-old boy killed his relatives

December 23, 2022
Several were seriously injured and are hospitalized in Jordan. Others passed away.

The Irbid authorities are conducting investigations to find out the reason for the dispute.

In the last hours, an act of intolerance was known that shocked the Arab countries and the rest of the world. A 17-year-old girl attacked her relatives with a firearm in the middle of an argument in Jordan.

According to the news agency ‘Petra’, the teenager murdered three members of her family after arguing with her parents. The events occurred in the governorate of Irbid, in the extreme north of the Arab country.

The incident left three dead and two injured from the same family. The girl has already been arrested and has been questioned”, commented the Jordanian Public Security spokesman.

According to Irbid officials, the fatal victims were three: the father of the perpetrator and his two brothers of eight and 14 years of agewhile his mother and another of his brothers are seriously injured.

In an interview with the news agency, the neighbors of the teenager, whose name and identity are still unknown, assured that the murderer committed the crime with a hunting weapon that belonged to her father.

At the moment it is unknown what was the reason for this family discussion that left three dead, two seriously injured and a minor in prison.

The authorities indicated that they must carry out the pertinent investigations and carry out the corresponding interrogation of the adolescent to clarify the facts and find the real reason why this situation occurred.

