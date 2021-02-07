“ L America is back. Diplomacy is back. “ With these words, pronounced just before his first major foreign policy speech, within the confines of the State Department, Joe Biden intended to mark yet another break with his predecessor. Where Trump ignored, even scorned the rest of the world, including his own allies, the new American president wanted to be reassuring and especially not threatening. A style that contrasts with the four years that have just passed, even if the goals are perhaps not that different.

On Thursday, he mostly focused on the Middle East, immediately announcing the end of US support for the Saudi military campaign in Yemen, saying it had “Created a humanitarian and strategic disaster”. In the process, its Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, decided to remove the Houthis from the American blacklist of “terrorist organizations”. These rebels, backed by Iran, who are fighting the Yemeni government backed by Riyadh. But, although he didn’t mention it, Biden doesn’t question the desire to set up three new US bases in Saudi Arabia. And the planned withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and Iraq is, for the time being, suspended.

No divisive statements

His Middle Eastern issue is obviously centered on Iran, of which he only mentioned the “threats” to the region in one sentence. He also did not mention the Iran nuclear deal, from which the former Republican president withdrew Washington in 2018. An agreement in which Joe Biden clearly intends to return. A process which should nevertheless take some time, but which it does not intend to obstruct by divisive statements.

Embassy remains in Jerusalem

Likewise, he did not mention Israel when he spoke of the revival of alliances. Besides, he has yet to speak to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Which does not mean a reversal of American policy. The American embassy will remain in Jerusalem, which is a way of maintaining the recognition of this city as the capital of Israel. Nevertheless, the reopening of the PLO office in Washington and that of an American consulate in East Jerusalem suggests a difference in attitude towards the Palestinians. But he rejected calls by the left wing of his Democratic Party to further question US support for Israel. Biden remains committed to the Abrahamic Accords, normalizing relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain. This has just resulted in the entry of Tel Aviv into Centcom (the central command responsible for US military operations in the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia), to which many countries already belong. Arabs.

While the ICC has just estimated that the occupied Palestinian territories (West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem) were under its jurisdiction, the American reaction shows that Israel can always count on its ally. Washington said it was “concerned”. The spokesperson for the US State Department, Ned Price, recalled that, in this area, there was no change: “We have always taken the position that the jurisdiction of the court should be reserved for countries that accept it or are referred to it by the UN Security Council. ”