Horizontal: 1. Got Zelensky from Sean Penn 5. Rintje __, national coach 10. Fits for stroke or movie 12. Welfare 13. __ but 15. she pretends 17. Have quite a few people hanging on their bicycles 18. Wrote Theory of chess openings 22. It starts with a h 24. __ Wan Kenobi, Star Wars 26. ‘First female __ in Alabama’ 28. ‘Constantine Huygens Prize for Marion __’ 30. not manis 31. Sidekick from Eva 32. Delay 33. ‘__ becomes very expensive due to war and bird flu’

Vertical: 1. Flows through Russia and Kazakhstan 2. __ Moscow, football 3. Goddess of Mischief 4. straightforward 5. Receipts 6. I __ It All AwayDylan 7. Gott __ Thank you 8. tiny organism 9. Amber drink 11. Virtuoso 14. Bible discussion 16. NL. 19. This is where Mohammed Kudus and Kofi Annan were born 20. Huge 21. Muiderslot resident 23. Capable of English 25. Honey bee 26. __ mir wo die Blumen sindDietrich 27. __white 29. French law

Solution puzzle November 9. Horizontal: 1.BEHAVIOR 5. BYPASS 10. URN 11. SHELL 12. ROBUST 15. EDO 17. EP 18. TUNIS 20. GRIL 22. SETH 25. PREY 26. ST 28. ERA 30. DINNER 32. CROWN 35. BASS 36. POCKET 37. DEAR Vertical: 1. GURE 2. UP 3. DNB 4. AJUUS 5. BH 6. YEN 7. PL 8. ALERT 9. STOL 11. BULLS 13. UTAH 14. SNIP 16. DI 19. LOCK 20. GEIN 21. ANGER 22. SEPP 23. ER 24. TACO 26. SHAH 27. TEST 29. GOJ 31. TBC 33. RK 34. WE In the middle: ASYLUM LAW