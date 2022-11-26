The Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that the 35-year-old Messi will play his 21st match in the World Cup today, equaling the record set by Maradona in the World Cup matches.

She added that Maradona, who died two years ago, participated in 4 World Cup tournaments, compared to 5 participations for “Leo”, who is the Argentine player who plays the most in international matches.

The newspaper pointed out that Messi is also able, today, to equalize another number for Diego.

And she highlighted: “In the Saudi match, Messi scored his seventh goal in the World Cup for Argentina, and he will have the opportunity to equal Maradona’s number during the match against Mexico.”

And if the Argentine star scored against Mexico, he would equalize Maradona and Guillermo Stabile, who are the second most prominent Argentine scorers in the World Cup finals.

This list is topped by Gabriel Batistuta with 10 goals, which Messi can reach if Argentina continues in the next World Cup.