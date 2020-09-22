Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, remains very active on social media. He often shares memories of his father after his death. Now he has decided to follow in the footsteps of father Irrfan. In fact, some time ago Irfan removed the surname ‘Khan’ from his name. He used to introduce himself as Irrfan and he used to run accounts on social media also under the name Irfan. At the same time, son Babil too has done something similar like father.

Babil has shared a photo on his Insta story, in which a form is seen on the screen of the laptop. As can be seen in the photo of the form, No Religion is written in the column containing religion. Ace is believed to be following his father’s footsteps in matters of religion.

VIDEO: When people gave money to Sara Ali Khan as a beggar, the actress told an interesting story

Explain that after removing the surname from his name, Irfan said in a conversation with Mid Day, ‘I was repeatedly asked to tell about my religion on my passport, so I gave’ Khan ‘in my name Decided to remove. Religion is a personal matter. After playing ‘Pani Singh Tomar’, I feel more Indian.

Why was Sonu Sood removed from posters of films? The actor himself explained the reason

Earlier, Babil had shared a post that he was discriminated against in the name of religion. He wrote, ‘I do not want me to be judged on the basis of my religion. I am a human being, like the rest of the Indians of the country. Some of my friends stopped talking to me because I belong to a particular religion. These are friends with whom he used to play cricket at the age of 12. My Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friend. I miss the days when I didn’t care about my surname. ‘