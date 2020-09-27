Highlights: Today’s 69th edition of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

It airs at 11 am on the last Sunday of the month

Beginning with the importance of stories, said- they get big education

PM Modi said, we have a tradition of kissing

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the 69th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. Referring to the changes in the life of the corona virus epidemic, he said that the importance of family is now understood. He recalled the moments spent in lockdown. Referring to the art of storytelling, the Prime Minister said that ‘the history of stories is as old as human civilization’. Referring to Hitopadesh and Panchatantra, he said that the stories convey the message of wisdom and wisdom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested a story from the ‘Bengaluru Story Tailing’ group. He told a story of King Krishnadeva Raya which also mentioned Tenaliram.

Let us know what big things PM Modi said in the latest version of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The tradition of kissing has been in India

“The history of stories is as old as human civilization. Stories reveal the creative and sensitive side of people. It has to feel the power of the story when a mother comes to sleep with her young child or Then tell him the story to feed him. See then. I lived in my life as a family for a long time. It was my life. It was a new life every day. New villages, new people, new families. Friends, in India Storytelling, or storytelling, has a rich tradition. ”

Tamil Nadu’s ‘Villu Party’ mentioned

“We are proud that we are residents of a country where there has been a tradition of interests and panchatantra. Where the fictional world of animals and birds was carved into the stories, so that the words of conscience and intelligence can be easily explained. Tamil Nadu and Kerala has a very interesting storytelling method. It is called ‘Villu Pat’. It has a very attractive harmony of story and music. We have a tradition of fiction. It is an ancient method of telling religious stories. ‘Katakalakshevam’ was also included. We have a wide variety of folk tales. “

‘Every family member tells a story’

“How do we make the story more popular, popular, and, telling good stories in every house, telling good stories to the children, these should be a big credit in public life. How to create this environment, we all Should work together. I would definitely urge you, take some time in the family, every week, you, for stories. You see, what a huge treasure will be there in the family, what a great job of research, everyone How much pleasure will come and a new life, new energy will come in the family. “

Introduced to the flag bearer of Hindustani culture in Mali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also introduced Seedu Dembele, who lives in Mali. The PM said, “Mali is a large and landlocked country in West Africa, far from India. Seedu Dembele, a teacher in a public school in Keita, a city in Mali, teaches English, music and painting to children, Teaches. But he also has another identity – people call him Babu of Hindustan in Mali, and, he takes great pride in being called such. Every Sunday afternoon he presents a one-hour radio program in Mali , The name of the program is ‘Indian Frequency on Bollywood Songs’, which he has been presenting for the last 23 years. Another reason for his deep association with India is that he was also born on 15 August. Seedu ji has started another two-hour show now at 9 pm every Sunday, in which he narrates the story of an entire Bollywood film in French and Bombara. “

Points kept on agricultural reforms

The central government has recently come up with three bills related to agriculture, which are strongly opposed. In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi shared about the new provisions sharing the experiences of the farmer. He said, “I get letters from many such farmers, I speak to farmer organizations, which show how new dimensions are being added to farming, how farming is changing. Our in Sonipat district of Haryana There is a farmer brother Mr. Kanwar Chauhan ji. He has told how there was a time when he had a lot of trouble selling his fruits and vegetables outside the mandi. If he used to sell his fruits and vegetables outside the mandi, many times Their fruits, vegetables and carts were confiscated. But, in 2014, the fruits and vegetables were taken out of the APMC Act, to great advantage to them and fellow farmers nearby. Today, Mr. Kanwar Chauhan and Farmers in his village are earning two and a half to three lakhs per acre annually through white corn and baby corn farming. “

‘Farmers across the country get strength’

“What makes these farmers different. They have the power to sell their fruits and vegetables anywhere, to anyone, and this power is the basis of their progress. Now this power, to other farmers of the country Also, three to four years ago, in Maharashtra, in Maharashtra, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the purview of APMC. How this change changed the situation of Maharashtra’s fruit and vegetable farmers is an example of this, Mr. Swami Samarth Farmers Producer Co. Ltd. … This is a group of farmers. Farmers in Pune and Mumbai are running their own weekly markets. In these markets, the produce of four and a half thousand farmers, of about 70 villages, is sold directly – a middleman. No. Rural-youth are directly involved in the market, farming and selling processes – it directly benefits the farmers, the youth of the village are employed. “

Bhagat Singh Jayanti mentioned

“One hundred and one year old. It was the year 1919. The English Hukuman slaughtered innocent people in Jallianwala Bang. After this massacre a twelve year old boy went to the scene. He was a happy and playful boy, but , What he saw in Jallianwala Bagh was beyond his thought. He was stunned, wondering how anyone could be so ruthless. He started burning in the fire of innocent anger. In the same Jallianwala Bagh, he started against the British rule. I vowed to fight. Did you come to know who I am talking about? Yes! I am talking about Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh. Tomorrow, on September 28, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh. “

When Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia brought hot milk for Modi



Bapu and Shastri also remembered

“October 02 is a sacred and inspiring day for all of us. This day is a day to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s two sons, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The thoughts and ideals of Pujya Bapu are more relevant today than ever before, Mahatma Gandhi If the spirit of economic thought had been captured, understood and had gone down that path, then there would have been no need for a self-sufficient India campaign today. Gandhi’s economic thinking had an understanding of India’s nerve It was the fragrance of India. The life of Pujya Bapu reminds us to ensure that every action of ours is done so that it is good for the poorest of the poor. Message. “