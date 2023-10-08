The match of the eighth round of Serie A of the Italian Football Championship on October 7 was remembered not for the victory of Milan over Genoa with a minimal advantage of 1:0, but for the castling of goalkeepers. Both goalkeepers received a red card and were sent off.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 87th minute by Milan striker Christian Pulisic. In the 9th minute of regulation time, the winning goalkeeper Mike Magnan received a red card for jumping over the penalty line in which he took out Genoa forward Caleb Ekuban with his knee in the neck, reported “Sport Express“

Forward Olivier Giroud stepped into the empty goal of the Milanese. After the game, he admitted that this had never happened to him, but he was proud of the team and the opportunity to make “a great save in the game.”

The opposing goalkeeper Josep Martinez also did not stay in place for long. With two yellow cards after an attacking foul, the referee sent him off the field as well. Another Genoa goalkeeper, Nicola Leali Coney de Winter, came in as a substitute.

At the end of the match, Milan topped the national championship standings with 21 points. Genoa is 15th in the rankings with eight points.

