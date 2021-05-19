The Egyptian actress here Zahid raised controversy on social media, after publishing her photo in the cockpit of a private plane, sitting in the co-pilot’s chair, which brought to mind the artist Mohamed Ramadan’s famous crisis with the pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr.

And the young artist published, through her account on “Instagram”, new photos of her from a tourist trip, while she was sitting next to the pilot.

Many of her followers on the communication sites interacted with the photos, while questions abounded about the legality of her presence in the cockpit.

It is noteworthy that the young star Muhammad Ramadan had in turn published a picture from inside the cabin of a plane that was piloted by the late pilot Ashraf Abu Al-Yusr, which caused the latter to be fired from his work.

Then, 3 weeks ago, the pilot, the owner of the famous crisis with Ramadan, died after suffering a health problem, after compensating him with 6 million pounds.