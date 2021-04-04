It is Saturday, October 12, 2019. The pilot communicates that we are about to land at Mount Pleasant airport (55 kilometers from Puerto Argentino) and that it is forbidden to take photos, since we are in a military base. My dream of arriving on the islands to honor the Argentine ex-combatants, as a corollary of my books on Malvinas, it begins to be fulfilled.

I stare out the window at the rocky landscape until the plane’s wheels make contact with the runway. Three minutes later the door opens and an airport security person tells the pilot to repeat that they cannot take photos or descend with hats. A stewardess tells him that the message has already been communicated. The man looks at her ironically and says firmly: “Let him do it again better.”

Treading on the ground of the Falkland Islands



I am the first to go down and set foot in the southern territory. They tell me where to walk to the airport, and the other passengers follow me in line, under the watchful eye of the military. The feeling is horrible. It is very cold. The icy wind hits my face and paralyzes it. After the welcome dinner, along with three other Argentines, I prepare to visit different corners of the Malvinas.

They tell us that there are no robberies on the islands and that the doors will be open 24 hours a day to come and go freely. A little more than 3,000 inhabitants live on the islands and most are concentrated in Puerto Argentino, and between October and March many people arrive in this southern pearl of the Atlantic on cruise ships and airplanes, which makes tourism an important source of income.

The tour of the southern territory

I wander along the waterfront and observe the mast of the ship SS Great Britain, which has a privileged place in the capital of the Falklands. It is impossible not to see it. You can also see the names of the British ships that protected the islands. I keep walking and I get to monuments that allude to the First World War Yet the of the Falklands of 1982.

I come across a small statue of Margaret Thatcher and plaques that pay tribute to the British who fought in the war with Argentina. Kelpers denounce attitudes “Intimidating” of Argentine tourists. I find it shocking to digest so many British symbols alluding to the Falklands War in such a short time. Hurts.

With my travel companions we headed towards the island’s lighthouse, where it is possible to observe elements of the First World War. The waves of the sea beat furiously against the rocks. Later we start our way to Mount Harriet. Snows. It’s 15 degrees below zero of wind chill. This allows me to better assess what the ex-combatants went through. My chest swells with pride and mingles with anguish in oceanic quantities. I come across trenches, the remains of wooden stretchers, pieces of shoes covered in snow, and the remains of frayed blankets that reveal the passage of time.

Iván, with the case of a former Malvinas combatant, in Gosse Green, in 2019.

. I think of the Argentines who were here in 1982, fighting honestly – badly eaten, enduring many days with wet clothes and inappropriate for these climatic conditions. Here the wind smells of bravery.

Several times we looked at each other, surprised by the courage of Argentine ex-combatants to endure these adversities. Upon arriving at the base, my companions and I get into a 4×4 and go to a corner where it is possible to see the remains of a helicopter that fell during the war. We also visit trenches in Puerto Argentino (Stanley for the British), where it is possible to see on the floor the marks of the bombs dropped from the sea by the British forces. The cold and the wind accompany us as a witness and as an actor determined to recreate the climatic scene of the war.

At the top Mount Longdon

Another day, we decided to go up Mount Longdon. We travel more than 12 kilometers on foot. “There is no place to complain about anything here, out of respect for those who risked or gave their lives for the country,” he reflected in the face of inclement weather. When I return, I go to the Museum of the Islands, where they exhibit the British version of the sovereignty conflict between the Argentine Republic and the United Kingdom. All the material highlights the thanks of the islanders to the United Kingdom for “The liberation carried out, after the invasion and Argentine hostility.”

I swallow hard, my body acknowledges receipt of the blow, but is even more surprised to see how in brochures and videos, the islanders appeal to the principle of self-determination of the peoples, as an argument to legitimize their rights. I will clarify that This principle does not apply in the Malvinas case, as it is a population implanted by the usurping power. Indignation and helplessness grow. They offer me many souvenirs with the legend “Falkland Islands”, that I will not buy until they say “Falkland Islands, Argentine Republic”.

In the snow, the footprints left by the war in the Falkland Islands, Mount Longdon, in 2019.

At Darwin Cemetery

The next day I visit Darwin Cemetery. The saddest place I know. There the pain hammocks to the rhythm of the melody of the rosaries that are shaken by the furious blowing of the wind. An atmosphere of fearlessness and patriotism abounds in this place. It is the hardest moment of the trip. It is looking pain in the eye. I think of the battles, the children, the wives and the mothers of the brave Argentines who stayed here, taking care of Argentine sovereignty. .

I leave the cemetery and close the door out of respect, as if trying to protect those who remain inside taking care of our pavilion. I get in the car and we go to Goose Green (“Goose Meadow”, I like it better). In this place the rejection of the Argentines is greater because the local population was locked in a shed when Argentina decided to recover the islands by force.

In the capital of the archipelagos, I also visit shops and bars to learn about the local culture and idiosyncrasy. The British are a “Superior class” in the collective conception of the islanders. Education and health are bad on the islands. In health, before any minor inconvenience, people are transferred to Chile or England. In some bars I am well received, but in others contempt and hostility grow as the minutes go by.

In one of the bars – “Victory” -, opened some time after the Malvinas War, the hostile climate permeates the beer I order. In the bathroom, on a wall, is hung the photo of the Argentine dictator Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, framed with a toilet seat with an insult. They also tell me about strong alcoholism problems, xenophobic and racist practices. Thousands of sheep are dumped into the sea at Goose Green each year, after killing them when they are no longer productive.

The return trip to Argentina

Suddenly, I collide with Saturday, October 19. It is time to start the journey home. I look at the islands for the last time. I return with the satisfaction of having fulfilled the promise to come to honor the fallen Argentines, and with the anguish caused by the uncertainty of not being able to have an exact date of recovery of the full exercise of sovereignty. In this scenario, without a specific date, I conjecture that Argentines will return to the Falkland Islands without a passport. And we will do it with the law and diplomacy as the only weapons.

Ivan Ambroggio

[email protected]

Graduate in International Relations, director and professor of Government Management at the University of Belgrano.

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

The dream of returning to the Islands, without a passport

Iván is 40 years old, and in 2019 he was invited to the Falkland Islands by the Latam airline, as the closing of his two books: “Malvinas, a pretext to legitimize a totalitarian government”, with a foreword by José Octavio Bordón, and “Cracks and pandemic”, -which will be published this year- where you can find the story that he tells us today.

His chronicle makes the skin crawl and the stomach hardens. But it also inflates the chest. It is that his is one of the many vivid documents that still legitimizes the tireless demand for the claim of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. Account, also, that “When the islanders found out that I was going to travel and later publish a book, I was the victim of several serious threats”.

The reader is also a Defense specialist at the Washington Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, an international analyst and a political consultant, with a master’s degree in Smart Cities and Sustainability. Add that “In the Islands they use Africans and Senegalese to deactivate the contact bombs, they pay them two coins and the risk of blowing their heads is run by people they consider second. Xenophobia is very marked in the place“. In the territory they are very frightened by Brexit – Iván throws us the data – it was a blow to the pocket because they lost the tax privileges, and the status of community citizens and subsidies for the conservation of species, are about 6 million euros per year .

“It hurts me, as an Argentine, to have my passport stamped“ United Kingdom / Falkland Island. I want to go back without a passport. That is my greatest wish, my dream. But I have no doubt that the Falkland Islands will one day meet again with their rightful owner, Argentina “, ends Ivan.