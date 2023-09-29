They, the murderers, are here too. Those who killed Óscar Ernesto and Diego, Jorge Alberto and Héctor Alejandro, Gumaro and Jesús Manuel. Those who abandoned their mistreated bodies on a mountain in Zacatecas. They are here, in the Malpaso cemetery, camouflaged among distraught mothers and families twisted by loss. Them: the “bad guys”, the armed men, the cartels, the narco. They are here to make a clear message: they are the law; the invisible hand that all the people see; the one that dictates, suffocates, terrifies, executes. In the logic of their war-sick heads, there is no peace for the enemy even on the day of his burial. It doesn’t matter that he is 14, 15, 17, 18 years old, and his face has more features of a boy than a man.

Malpaso cries with anger and fear because they are here. Its presence is a red-hot reminder on the skin that words can be dangerous and walls listen. They have sent their falcons to watch and take note of those who talk too much, disguised as normal people: those who came this Thursday to share their pain in front of teenage coffins; to repeat with her tiny mouth—while she looks over her shoulder to make sure there are no dangerous ears lurking—that it’s not fair, that those kids didn’t get into trouble, that they never hurt anyone.

Tears mix with sweat in the cemetery. Women hold umbrellas to protect themselves from a violent sun that burns their skin. The dust sticks to the clothes while the gravediggers remove the earth that will soon cover Diego Rodríguez Vidales (17 years old). The crowd surrounds her mother in concentric circles, who, defeated over her coffin, sobs broken and incomprehensible words. A young woman, perhaps her sister, faints. The grandmother howls again and again: “Oh, my Little Dieguito!” The television cameras record, the wind orchestra sings a march that fails to drown out the hoarse cries, the low moans. The same scene will be repeated minutes later at the grave of Óscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado (15 years old). And the trumpet doesn’t play a sad ballad, but still, the music sounds devastating.

Relatives of Oscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado in procession during his funeral. Nayeli Cruz

The man is very nervous in a corner of the cemetery. He is a relative of one of the murdered boys. He constantly looks around and asks reporters to hide the camera and notebook. He only agrees to speak if his name does not appear, like almost all of the interviewees. Fear here is a thick, palpable substance that sticks to the skin as easily as dust or the sun. “Malpaso is in the war zone. When it is dark, there is an order not to leave the house, there is no police.” He says that here “the Government is them”: the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in eternal war with the Sinaloa Cartel for control of the territory, a key artery in drug trafficking to the United States. And today, the cartels are nervous. Too much exposure, too many people.

—If I hadn’t come so much [prensa al funeral], they would make a massacre. After this, comes hell.

‘They sent us videos of how they torture them’

On Sunday, a group of armed men broke into a ranch in Malpaso and kidnapped the seven teenagers. They sent videos to their families in which the young people are seen parading barefoot through the mountains. He murdered six of them and left their bodies on a hill near La Soledad, a community just five kilometers from the place where they were kidnapped. Only one survived, Sergio Yobani Acevedo Rodríguez, 18, who was admitted to a hospital for head injuries. One of his relatives, also on condition of anonymity, assures that the boy does not remember anything of what happened: “It has consequences, he wakes up saying: ‘Don’t hit me anymore, I haven’t done anything wrong.’ There are no words to explain to you what condition they found him in.”

The rest of the teenagers were held in wake this Thursday in different parts of Zacatecas. The funeral of Óscar Ernesto and Diego has been the most crowded; the others have taken place in privacy. The residents of Malpaso have come little by little until they fill a municipal hall that has served as a chapel. The two coffins rested in the middle, with framed photos of the boys, surrounded by candles and wreaths of flowers.

Funeral of Oscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado. Nayeli Cruz

Their stories, even before the kidnapping, were marked by violence and poverty. Like that of Óscar Ernesto: his father murdered his mother. The boy found the woman still alive, with a knife to her neck. She was only 12 years old. “Imagine seeing her mother in a pool of blood. She was a pain to him, he was damaged, he needed help and he didn’t get it. He didn’t deserve death like that, he didn’t mess with anyone, they shouldn’t have ended him like that, he had suffered a lot since he lost his mother,” cries his aunt, María de la Luz Caldera, who along with other family members had died. taken care of the teenager since then.

”He wasn’t a litigator, he just hung out with his friends. These armed people arrived and took them away barefoot, they sent us videos of how they tortured them. It’s not worth it. We want security here in Malpaso. If he had been the son of the governor or the president, they would have even sent drones [a buscarlos]”, the woman abounds. “[Los cárteles] They come here very often, how many little boys they have not taken and they have not heard from them… One is already afraid, a certain hour arrives and one locks oneself in, we cannot go out because they are already here.

Another relative tells similar horror stories: how in recent months the disappearances of young people in the community have multiplied. “Not a single live one ever appears, but it is usually one at a time, there have never been so many.” He has no doubt that “the one they left alive [Sergio Yobani] It was so that they could give the message,” so that they could tell what they did to their friends, so that the rest of the town would know what level of brutality they are capable of. Surviving, he says, is a matter of luck, “that they don’t like you.” Life, in Malpaso, is very similar to a chronic illness.

During the wake hours, only one patrol passes by, despite the fact that the Government has announced a large security deployment. Silence reigns in the room. Suddenly, a thread of a woman’s voice begins to emerge. More gorges follow. They sing a religious song that has somewhat of a comforting effect on the collective mood. The heat increases. The dogs and the flies arrive. At 2:30 p.m., men load the coffins into two hearses. The band plays the first song, the cameras roll. A mother shouts, her face swollen: “They are recording this and, when they should have been there, not one of them was worth a dick, not one!” The procession processions towards the Church, where a mass is celebrated in honor of the young people. The soldiers are only seen at the end, guarding the entrance to the cemetery. It’s not like anyone was expecting them anymore. Tomorrow, the press will be gone too. Malpaso will once again be left alone with them: the executioners and the dead.

