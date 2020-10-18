Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are enjoying vacation in Maldives these days. He has also shared pictures of Maldives vacation on social media. Both reached Maldives last week. They are spending quality time here, away from the upheaval of the city. Neha and Angad shared pictures of vacation on their Instagram account.

Neha Dhupia has shared a picture with Angad Bedi on her Instagram. However, in this picture, Neha Dhupia has hidden her face from her hat. Both are standing in a pool connected to the sea and posing for photos. Angad is wearing blue shorts while Neha is seen in a black bikini. Sharing this picture, Neha asks who is this girl with Angad, who has hidden her face.

While sharing the photo Neha wrote, “Angad Bedi was spotted in Maldives with a woman who is wearing a black bikini and face is hidden… Should I be upset?” After this post of Neha, many of her fans were surprised. But during this time Angad Bedi also shared such pictures on his Instagram. In which Neha Dhupia’s face is clearly visible and she is laughing happily.

Angad Bedi expressed happiness

While sharing the picture, Angad Bedi wrote, “Happy moments in Maldives with Mrs. Neha Dhupia. Vacation, holiday.” Along with both, their daughter Meher has also come on this vacation. Talk about the workfront, Neha Dhupia hosts the talk show ‘No Filter Neha’. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee’s short film ‘Devi’. In this film, she was seen working with Kajol, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Neena Kulkarni and Shruti Haasan.

