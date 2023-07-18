Two monuments to Soviet soldiers have been dismantled in the last 24 hours in the Lvov region in western Ukraine. The corresponding messages, accompanied by footage of the demolition of monuments, were published on July 17 in the Telegram channel “Decolonization. Ukraine”.

According to him, the monuments were dismantled in the villages of Zavodskoye and Podgaychiki.

Zavodskoye village, Lviv region. Another minus one monument to a Soviet soldier. <...> And minus one more Soviet monument in the village of Podgaychiki in the Lviv region, ”the two messages say.

On July 16, it was reported that a Soviet monument was demolished in the village of Podorozhny, Lviv region of Ukraine.

A day earlier, the mayor of Lvov, Andriy Sadovyi, said that a monument to the Soviet liberator soldier, which was installed in the city of Vinniki, was dismantled in the region. He added that the monument would be transferred to one of the museums located in Lviv.

Earlier, on June 29, two more Soviet monuments were dismantled in the Lviv region.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015. The authorities are pursuing a policy of decommunization within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes.”

Recently, this trend has intensified: in June 2023 alone, a monument to Soviet intelligence officer Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya was demolished in Kiev, a bust of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was dismantled, and in western Ukraine, six monuments to Soviet soldiers were demolished on June 23.