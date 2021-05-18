In the part of the Luhansk region controlled by Kiev, a ten-year-old girl was injured. Presumably, a signal cartridge exploded in the playground where she was. This was reported on May 18 by the press secretary of the regional police department Tatiana Pogukay.

Pogukay noted that the explosion took place at 17:00. After the incident, the girl was hospitalized, and investigative actions are being carried out at the scene of the explosion.

“In Severodonetsk, a child was injured as a result of an explosion, previously a signal cartridge,” Pogukay wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, on April 14, representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported the death of a civilian from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU).

As noted, the Ukrainian army then at least five times violated the ceasefire in the region, firing mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. Donetsk, the villages of Staromikhaylovka, Lozovoe, Veseloe and Yasnoe were fired upon.

On April 2, the Ukrainian military again violated the ceasefire and launched an attack using heavy weapons and drones on civilian infrastructure. As a result of an explosion of ammunition in the courtyard of a house on Dorozhnaya Street in the village of Aleksandrovskoye, a 5-year-old child was killed, and his 66-year-old grandmother was injured.

On April 3, it became known that the DPR blamed the commander of the 59th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), Colonel Gennady Shapovalov, for the death of a child.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany.