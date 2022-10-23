LPR Ombudsman Soroka: APU soldiers sometimes kill wounded prisoners of war so as not to help them

Advisor to the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Anna Soroka, after talking with two servicemen of the LPR People’s Militia, released on Friday, October 21, from Ukrainian captivity, spoke about the treatment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with wounded prisoners. This is reported RIA News.

So, one of the released men told Soroka that Ukrainian soldiers often finish off wounded prisoners of war on the battlefield so as not to help them.

There are cases when a person is simply killed. In order not to mess around, not to provide medical assistance, so that there are no problems during transportation Anna Soroka advisor to the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic

Negotiations progress

Prior to this, Soroka, commenting on the release of two servicemen of the People’s Militia of the LPR from Ukrainian captivity, assessed the progress of negotiations with Kyiv on the exchange of military personnel. According to her, they go hard.

Negotiations are going hard, not the number that we expected. But at least some small steps, but we are moving Anna Soroka advisor to the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic

On October 21, it was reported that after the exchange of prisoners, 12 fighters from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and two soldiers from the LPR returned to Donbass. They were met by the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, as well as the Ombudsman of the Republic Daria Morozova. On October 22, the second group of released soldiers returned to the LPR.

On October 17, the Ministry of Defense reported that as a result of negotiations with Kyiv, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners according to the formula 110 for 110. Among the Russians who returned from Ukrainian captivity, there are 72 sailors from civilian ships who have been held by Kyiv since February. 108 women soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were returned to the Kyiv side.

The previous large-scale exchange of prisoners between the parties took place at the end of September. 56 servicemen were brought to Russia, as well as Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk.

“We heard English speech right away”

According to Aleksey Shalygin, sergeant of the 103rd People’s Militia Regiment of the DPR, who returned from captivity, he was taken prisoner by foreign mercenaries who spoke English and Polish.

The man, along with his unit, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. The military began to retreat, but it turned out that they were surrounded, there were many foreigners among the attackers, recalls Shalygin.

We heard English speech right away, someone was shouting in English. Then the Pole began to coo Alexey Shalygin military DPR released from captivity

At the same time, foreign mercenaries had neither chevrons nor identification marks. Their uniforms were Ukrainian, “NATO colors”. In addition, he pointed out, there was an interpreter with the mercenaries. Shalygin with other prisoners returned home on the exchange, which took place on October 12.

Liberated – about torture in captivity

Earlier, servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), who were in Ukrainian captivity, told reporters about the torture they experienced.

So, according to the military man, whose name is not disclosed, in the Lvov prison, prisoners were openly told about hatred, and the head even stated that “during the heating season he drowned you.” The man claims that he was repeatedly beaten, with blows inflicted on the head, chest and kidneys.

He pierced my leg with a knife and began to move it in the leg. When he hit me with a knife in my leg, he pulled out a knife and stuck his fingers into my bullet hole. He asked: "What, does it hurt you? It doesn't hurt that much yet" military DPR released from captivity

Before that, the DPR serviceman Vladislav Egilnitsky, released from captivity, also spoke about the torture of Russian soldiers who were captured in Ukraine. According to him, the Ukrainian security forces tortured the Russians with electric shock, hunger, and also beat them with a hammer.

They tried. And their favorite weapon was a hammer. They hit their fingers very hard with a hammer and applied electric current. In general, the guys from there came out even more drooping, beaten and maimed Vladislav Egilnitsky military DPR released from captivity

Another prisoner of war from the LPR, Mikhail Yanko, said that in the well-known Gymnasium prison, the military were given a piece of bread the size of a matchbox.

This went on for weeks, and they were gradually summoned to somewhere in the next room, where some screams were constantly heard Vladislav Egilnitsky military DPR released from captivity

DPR Ombudsman Daria Morozova confirmed reports of Ukraine using torture against captured participants in a Russian special operation. On Monday, October 17, she visited nine DPR servicemen who were released from captivity.