Advisor to the head of the LPR Soroka said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine often kill prisoners of war wounded in battle

Advisor to the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Anna Soroka, after talking with two servicemen of the LPR People’s Militia, released on Friday, October 21, from Ukrainian captivity, spoke about the treatment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with wounded prisoners. This is reported RIA News.

So, one of the released men told Soroka that the Ukrainian military often kill wounded prisoners of war on the battlefield, “so as not to mess around, not to provide medical assistance, so that there are no problems during transportation.”

Earlier, Anna Soroka, assessing the course of negotiations with Kyiv on the exchange of prisoners, said that they were going hard. “But at least with some small steps, we are moving,” she added.

On October 21, it was reported that after the exchange of prisoners, 12 fighters from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and two soldiers from the LPR returned to Donbass. On October 22, the second group of released soldiers returned to the LPR.