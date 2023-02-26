Marochko: Armed Forces of Ukraine lack special equipment to evacuate the wounded, which is why their losses are growing

Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko told RIA Newsthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) do not have enough special equipment to evacuate the wounded.

According to him, equipment supplied from Western countries does not allow the evacuation of the wounded, and the Ukrainian military is converting civilian vehicles for this purpose. Due to their low cross-country ability and the lack of the necessary sanitary conditions, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are growing, Marochko added.

Earlier in February, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening reserve positions in case of a breakthrough in defense in two directions – Kupyansky and Krasnolimansky.