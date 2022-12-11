The LPR reported that two houses were destroyed and another 20 damaged during the shelling of the Svatovo Armed Forces

Representation of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in its Telegramchannel told about the scale of destruction caused by the shelling of the city of Svatovo by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is noted that two residential buildings were destroyed, another 20 buildings were damaged.

“From the side of the armed formations of Ukraine, two shelling of the settlements of Svatovo and Stakhanov was recorded using the American MLRS M142 HIMARS (seven missiles). As a result of the shelling: in the village of Svatovo, two residential buildings were destroyed and 20 were damaged,» the statement said.

Earlier, the commander of a mortar platoon with the call sign “Idel” said that a Russian battery of 120-millimeter mortars 2B11 on the Zaporozhye line destroyed the command post of Ukrainian soldiers and inflicted fire damage on a cluster of enemy equipment.