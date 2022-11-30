The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been making daily attempts to break through the defenses in the Svatovo and Kremennaya area in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) for two months now. This was announced on November 30 by Andrei Marochko, officer of the second army corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR.

“Moreover, if we speak for the settlement of Svatovo, then attempts are made there 2-3 times a day, and from several directions at once – both from the Krasnolimansk direction and from the Kupyansk one,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the Akhmat special unit had liquidated a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kremennaya area, which had attempted to break through the defense.

A day earlier, Marochko said that Russian troops repelled an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack in the direction of Svatovo. After that, the Ukrainian militants, having suffered colossal losses, returned to their previously occupied positions.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

