The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) transferred up to 2 thousand militants and military equipment to the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on Wednesday, April 12, by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR, retired Andrey Marochko.

“In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kislovka, there is a concentration of military equipment and manpower of the enemy. Field kitchens have been deployed, as well as tents for personnel. According to preliminary data, the number of personnel is about three battalion tactical groups,” he said. TASS.

A day earlier, Marochko said that in the front-line settlements in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian special services had increased the frequency of raids on the homes of civilians with polls about the presence of relatives in new regions of Russia. According to him, the raids are carried out by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Prior to this, on April 6, intelligence officers of the Western Military District (ZVO) said that in the Kupyansk direction, foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use the tactics of combat reconnaissance patrol during a special operation. According to one of the servicemen, if earlier mercenaries were noticed in reconnaissance groups, now they have begun to act more actively.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.