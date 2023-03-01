Marochko said that Ukraine deployed rocket artillery to the Artemivsk direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) deployed rocket artillery to the Artemov direction in the area of ​​the city of Chasov Yar. He announced this in his Telegram-channel, Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

“Southwest of the village of Chasov Yar, the arrival of enemy rocket artillery was noted,” he said.