The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired two rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS at the village of Yuryevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was announced on Saturday, March 4 Telegram channel representation of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

The shelling by Ukrainian militants was recorded at 18:40. Information about the victims and damage is being specified.

Earlier, on March 1, the Ukrainian military fired at the territory of the LPR three times from the HIMARS MLRS. The settlements of Stakhanov and Svatovo came under fire. It is noted that as a result of the shelling, three civilians of Stakhanov were wounded. Also in the city, eight multi-apartment residential buildings, workshops of a car-building plant and a power line were damaged.

Earlier, on February 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Perevalsk in the LPR and damaged a residential building, a power line, a factory and a gas pipeline. Data on the injured or dead are not given.

On February 25, the LPR representative office in the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired two rockets from the HIMARS MLRS at the city of Perevalsk. The shelling took place at night.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

